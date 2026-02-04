Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut strongly criticized the India-US trade agreement, alleging the US has 'almost bought India.' He expressed deep concern for Indian farmers, stating that US farm products entering with zero tariffs will ruin them.

Raut Criticises 'Sell-Out' to US

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday criticised the India-US trade agreement, which reduced the previously imposed tariff of 50 per cent to 18 per cent, saying that with this trade deal, the United States has almost bought India. Raur stated that with this new trade deal between the United States and India.

Raising concern over the Indian farmers' economic growth and well-being, he underlined that now the US can sell their agriculture products in the Indian farmers' market at cheaper rates, which will directly affect the Indian farmers. "With this trade deal, the US has nearly bought India. They say it is a victory, but how is it a victory? 18 per cent tariff is now fixed, which was 3 per cent previously... The agricultural products from America will enter the Indian agricultural market with a 0 per cent tariff. This includes all grains, fruits, and dairy products. Our farmers work hard, toiling day and night to produce these goods, and now America will sell its products in our market at low prices. What will happen to our farmers then? Will they commit suicide...? It's like they've practically sold off the country..." he said.

Political Row Erupts Over Deal

The India-US trade agreement, reducing the tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, triggered a political row in the country. The Congress has questioned claims that agriculture and dairy have been protected, sought clarity on tariff reductions to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, and raised concerns over US President Donald Trump's claims that India may reduce tariffs to zero on certain American goods and purchase USD 500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products. These claims are yet to be confirmed by the Centre.

Government Stance and Diplomatic Talks

However, India and the US are likely to issue a joint statement on the trade agreement this week, according to government sources. "We are under final stages of detailing with the negotiating team. A joint statement of the India-US trade deal is likely to be issued this week," said the source.

In the backdrop of the trade deal, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and addressed the importance of securing supply chains.

Commerce Minister Assures Protection for Farmers

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said PM Modi has always championed the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests, and noted that the sensitive sectors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected in the India-US trade deal.