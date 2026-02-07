BJP's Nitin Nabin praised the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, highlighting its potential to boost market access, investment, and jobs. He stated it would benefit farmers and MSMEs, calling it a key step towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday said that the announcement of the framework of the Interim Trade Agreement between India and the United States is expected to widen market access, attract investment, and generate new job opportunities.

India-US Trade Agreement Hailed

Taking it to X, he stated that the trade agreement framework reflects the unity between India and the US. "India-US economic engagement takes a decisive step forward! The Interim Trade Agreement framework, shaped under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, reflects the trust and strategic depth of the India-US partnership..." he wrote.

Further, he highlighted that the framework is a doorway to enhance market access, further underlining that the farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs and others will get impeccable benefits through the deal. "The framework is expected to unlock greater market access, attract investment, and generate large-scale employment, especially for India's youth, while further strengthening Make in India...." He stated.

"Our hard-working farmers, MSMEs, innovative entrepreneurs, exporters, and the blue economy will benefit from smoother trade flows, resilient supply chains, and deeper technology collaboration... As India moves steadily towards a Viksit Bharat, such future-orientated global partnerships reinforce India's role as a reliable growth engine for the world and a trusted partner in global value chains," he added.

