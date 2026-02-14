BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and LoP Rahul Gandhi engaged in a fierce political row over the India-US trade deal's impact on India's textile sector. Gandhi alleged harm to farmers, while Dubey refuted the claims and challenged him to a debate.

A fierce political row erupted between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday over the India-US interim trade agreement. The row centres on the agreement's impact on India's massive textile sector and its millions of cotton farmers.

Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of misleading the country over tariff provisions in the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that the deal would adversely impact India's cotton farmers and textile exporters. This prompted a response from the BJP leader, who said Gandhi's claims about cotton production and textile mills are false and challenged him to a debate on any forum. Later, he spoke to ANI, where he further criticised Gandhi, calling him a "mahamurkh" LoP, and defended the Centre's approach to safeguarding farmers and boosting exports.

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

The row was sparked when Rahul Gandhi, in a video message on X, said that while Indian garments face an 18 per cent tariff in the United States, Bangladesh is being given a zero per cent tariff benefit on garment exports on the condition that it imports American cotton. Questioning the policy framework, he alleged that importing American cotton would harm domestic farmers, while not importing it would harm the textile industry. He further claimed that Bangladesh was signalling a possible reduction or halt to cotton imports from India, which he said could worsen the situation for Indian producers.

In a post on X, the Congress MP wrote, "18% Tariff vs 0% -- Let me explain how the expert liar Prime Minister and his cabinet are spreading confusion on this issue. And how they are cheating India's cotton farmers and textile exporters through the India-US trade deal. Bangladesh is being granted a 0% tariff benefit on garment exports to the US -- the only condition is that it imports American cotton. After the announcement of an 18% tariff on Indian garments, when I raised the question in Parliament about the special concession being given to Bangladesh, a minister from the Modi government replied: "If we also want the same benefit, we will have to import cotton from America." Why was this fact hidden from the country till now?" "...The textile industry and cotton farming are the backbone of livelihood in India. Crores of people's daily bread depends on these very sectors. Attacking these sectors means pushing millions of families into unemployment and economic crisis. A visionary government that thinks in the national interest would have negotiated a deal that protects and ensures the prosperity of both cotton farmers and textile exporters. But exactly the opposite has happened -- Narendra "Surrender" Modi and his ministers have made an agreement that is likely to inflict deep damage on both sectors," the post read.

Nishikant Dubey's Counter-Attack

In a counterattack, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey dismissed these claims and challenged Gandhi to an open public debate "on any forum". In a post on X, Dubey wrote, "Compass farming, how much is needed for textiles, how much production. The condition of the textile mill and Rahul Gandhi ji's Naxalite movement with Soros. How big a lie, I challenge you to a debate on any forum."

While speaking to ANI, he intensified his attack, saying, "I have never seen such a 'mahamurkh' LoP in this country. To protect cotton farmers, for the last 8 years, PM Modi has put in place 11% import duty. After the farmers are safeguarded, how the textile sector is to be freed and made competitive because we are competing with Vietnam - incentive is being given for this."

Dubey said small-scale exporters will have zero tariff under the India-US interim trade agreement and added that Rahul Gandhi sets an example in spreading nonsense and instigating others. "Even in the India-US Trade deal, our exporters who run small-scale industry and export the most, there will be zero per cent tariff on it. If someone wants to learn to say nonsense, instigate others and indulge in treason, they should learn from Rahul Gandhi," he further said.

'Empty Intellect' Jibe

He posted a series of posts attacking the LoP and Congress, including one that mentioned the former Army chief's book controversy. Dubey compared the blank pages of Naravane's unpublished book to Gandhi's intellect, stating, "Much like General Naravane's blank and unpublished manuscript, it seems Rahul Gandhi's intellect is equally empty."

Historical 'Surrender' Allegations

Furthermore, Dubey counterattacked Gandhi's "surrender" comment about PM Modi by digging into what he calls the Congress party's history of selling out national interests. He alleges that the Nehru-led government succumbed to intense pressure from the United States in 1962 to remove then-Defense Minister V.K. Krishna Menon from the cabinet. अमेरिका के आगे सरेंडर,नेहरु-गांधी का।1962 में तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री नेहरु जी ने अमेरिका के तत्कालीन राष्ट्रपति केनेडी जी के दबाव में रक्षामंत्री कृष्ण मेनन को मंत्रीमंडल से हटाया ।यह October 1962 में राष्ट्रपति केनेडी और तत्कालीन राजदूत बीके नेहरु जी की बातचीत का नतीजा है ।देश… pic.twitter.com/jr3UfaUmiX — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) February 14, 2026 "Nehru-Gandhi's surrender to America. In 1962, then Prime Minister Nehru Ji removed Defense Minister Krishna Menon from the cabinet under pressure from then US President Kennedy Ji. This was the outcome of a conversation in October 1962 between President Kennedy and then Ambassador BK Nehru Ji. The history of the @INCIndia party, which sells out the country," he wrote on X.

Details of the India-US Interim Agreement

The India-US Interim Agreement, announced last week, is intended as a framework for a reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade pact between the two countries. The agreement will involve the elimination or reduction of tariffs on US industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products. In return, the United States will apply a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on selected Indian goods, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, plastics, rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery. Upon full implementation, US tariffs on items such as generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts will be removed.

Previous Tensions in Parliament

Tensions between the two have been high since Thursday, after Nishikant Dubey proposed a substantive motion in the Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi. Dubey called for the termination of Gandhi's parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on his contesting elections. "He behaves like an urban naxal. He travels to foreign nations only to meet with traitors. He questions the country's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, the House Speaker, the Constitution, and the Supreme Court. I request that you discuss the substantive motion so that he can be barred from the House and can never contest elections," Dubey accused.

As a response, Gandhi strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he "has a chokehold around his neck" and sold "the country and farmers", asserting that he will not "step back even an inch" even if a Privilege Motion is filed against him. (ANI)