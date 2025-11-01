India's 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' set three Guinness World Records, including over 3.21 crore healthcare platform registrations. Union Health Minister JP Nadda celebrated this as a major step for women-centric preventive healthcare.

The Union Health Minister, JP Nadda, hailed the achievement of three Guinness World Records titles under the nationwide Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan as a record-breaking milestone for women's health, emphasising that it represents significant progress towards a Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar, and Viksit Bharat on Saturday.

According to Nadda, around 19.7 lakh health camps were organised under this campaign, and it witnessed a footfall of more than 11 crore people across all districts.

A Record-Breaking Milestone for Women's Health

"A Record-Breaking Milestone for Women's Health! India achieves three GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™[?] titles under the nationwide #SwasthNariSashaktParivarAbhiyaan, reaffirming our commitment to preventive and women-centric healthcare. Held from 17th Sept to 2nd Oct 2025 in conjunction with Poshan Maah, the campaign focused on improving health & nutrition among women, adolescent girls, and children, ensuring early detection, essential healthcare access, and empowering families for a healthier Bharat. Over 19.7 lakh health camps were organised under this campaign with a footfall of more than 11 crore people across all districts. Inspired by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiJi and the spirit of Seva and Bharat First, this achievement marks a proud stride towards a Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar & Viksit Bharat!," expressed Nadda on X.

The Three Guinness World Records

According to an official statement from Union Health Ministry, the records achieved include most people to register for a health care platform in one month - 3,21,49,711 (Over 3.21 Crore); most people to sign up for a breast cancer screening online in one week - 9,94,349 (Over 9.94 lakh); and most people to sign up for vital signs screening online in one week (at state level) - 1,25,406 (Over 1.25 lakh).

About the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

The Prime Minister launched the nationwide campaign, "Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan" from September 17 to October 2, 2025, in conjunction with Poshan Maah. The campaign focuses on improving the health and nutrition of women, adolescent girls, and children, intending to strengthen early detection, ensure access to essential health services, and empower families to adopt healthier lifestyles for a stronger and healthier India. (ANI)