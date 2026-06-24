At the BRICS Heads of Space Agencies Meeting in Bengaluru, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan stated India's growing space ecosystem is driving global collaboration, with discussions focusing on the BRICS satellite constellation and sustainable space operations.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Wednesday said India's growing space ecosystem is helping drive global collaboration in space technology and sustainable space operations, as Bengaluru hosted the BRICS Heads of Space Agencies Meeting 2026 under India's chairmanship. Speaking to reporters, Narayanan highlighted India's emergence as a major space power, stating, "Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, the entire space ecosystem in our country is growing, and this discussion will take us forward globally."

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He added, "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi ji, India today has a leading position in space activities. It is encouraging that all Heads of Space Agencies of BRICS countries shared a common agenda -- global growth and utilisation of space technology for the benefit of BRICS nations."

Key Discussions and Outcomes

Narayanan further said the discussions focused on enhancing cooperation among BRICS nations and partner countries in the use of space technology for socio-economic development and long-term sustainability of space activities.

"The BRICS Heads of Space Agencies Meeting 2026 was held in Bengaluru under India's chairmanship. A total of 26 delegates from 10 countries participated in the programme, along with officials from ISRO, IN-SPACe and the Department of Space," Narayanan said.

BRICS Satellite Constellation

He noted that one of the key areas of discussion was the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation and its applications for member countries. "There were extensive discussions on the utilisation of the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation for the socio-economic benefit of member countries, including applications in disaster management, climate change monitoring and other areas," he said.

Sustainability and Expansion

Narayanan said the participating countries also deliberated on measures to ensure the sustainability of future space missions. "We also discussed debris-free mission management systems to ensure the long-term sustainability of space activities. It was a very productive meeting," he added.

According to the ISRO Chairman, the initiative is set to expand beyond the five founding BRICS members. "Along with the five BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- five more countries will also be part of this initiative," he said.

Clarifying the scope of the discussions, Narayanan said the meeting was focused on the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation and debris-free mission management systems. "Space is not just for the present generation; we must ensure it remains safe and usable for future generations. These were the key areas of discussion," he said.

The meeting was attended by delegates from 10 countries, officials from ISRO, IN-SPACe and the Department of Space, while Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh participated in the valedictory session and interacted with delegates.