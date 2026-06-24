Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging for an All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the state to leverage its biodiversity and position it as a national hub for Ayurvedic medicine, research, and education.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi and urged the Centre to establish an All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the state, aiming to position Chhattisgarh as a national hub for Ayurvedic medicine, research, and higher education.

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Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma was also present during the meeting, where detailed discussions were held on the state's development priorities, public welfare initiatives, and ongoing infrastructure expansion, particularly in remote and tribal-dominated regions, including Bastar.

Justification for AIIA in Chhattisgarh

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sai highlighted that the existing All India Institutes of Ayurveda in New Delhi and Panaji have emerged as centres of excellence in traditional medicine, integrating modern medical science with Ayurveda-based healthcare practices. He said these institutions have played a significant role in advancing research, innovation, and producing skilled practitioners in the field of traditional medicine.

The Chief Minister said Chhattisgarh, with its vast forest cover and rich biodiversity, has immense potential to become a centre for Ayurveda and herbal-based healthcare. "A large part of Chhattisgarh is covered with forests where rare medicinal plants and herbs grow naturally. The tribal regions also possess a rich heritage of traditional medicinal knowledge," Sai said, underlining the state's suitability for such an institute.

Benefits for State and Region

He further stated that setting up an AIIA in Chhattisgarh would not only improve access to quality healthcare for people within the state but would also create opportunities for higher education, research, and training for youth at a national-level institution. "This would strengthen Ayurveda-based medical education and help Chhattisgarh establish a distinct identity in the fields of health, education, and research," the Chief Minister added.

Sai also pointed out that the benefits of the proposed institute would extend beyond Chhattisgarh, serving the wider Central Indian region and enabling citizens of neighbouring states to access advanced Ayurvedic treatment and research facilities. Referring to the Union Budget 2026 announcement regarding the establishment of three new AIIAs in the country, the Chief Minister requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to consider allocating one of these institutes to Chhattisgarh. He said this would significantly boost employment generation, research output, and knowledge-based development in the state.

Centre Assures Support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated the development initiatives being undertaken by the Chhattisgarh government and assured full support from the Central Government in strengthening healthcare and infrastructure facilities in the state. (ANI)