NSUI strongly rebutted Pakistan's remarks on Jamia Millia Islamia protests, calling it India's internal matter. The protests were over an RSS event. Separately, AISA condemned the VC's 'majoritarian' remarks at the same event.

NSUI Rebuts Pakistan's Remarks on Jamia Protests

The Congress party's student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday issued a strong rebuttal to remarks made by Pakistan over recent protests at Jamia Millia Islamia, asserting that India's internal matters are "non-negotiable" and beyond foreign commentary.

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In a statement to ANI, NSUI's Jamia unit said Jamia is part of India's sovereign democratic framework and any debates or disagreements on campus remain strictly internal. It added that attempts to "politicise or hijack" student voices from outside the country would not be accepted, stressing that India has the institutional mechanisms to address its own issues.

The remarks come in the backdrop of protests on the Jamia campus earlier this week after an event organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to mark its centenary received permission from the university administration, drawing opposition from sections of students. NSUI was one of the group that participated in the protest.

NSUI Jamia, however, maintained that while dissent and dialogue are part of the university's ethos, "Jamia stands for national integrity, constitutional values, and fearless dialogue, but it will never be a platform for external narratives or interference."

"Those trying to speak on our behalf from across the border should first look within. India's sovereignty is non-negotiable, and its internal matters are not open for foreign commentary," the statement added.

AISA Denounces Vice Chancellor's 'Majoritarian' Comments

Meanwhile, the All India Students' Association (AISA) has also condemned and denounced the purported remarks made by the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia university Mazhar Asif that despite differences in languae, culture and religion, everyone is Indian as "the DNA of Mahadev resides within us."

A purported video of vice chancellor Asif making the remarks during an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-organised 'Yuva Kumbh' event at the university on Tuesday, has since gone viral on social media.

According to AISA, the Vice Chancellor's "Undemocratic, Unscientific and Majoritarian" remarks presents a narrow definition of Indian identity. (ANI)