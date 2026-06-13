Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lauded India's infrastructure and digital growth, noting the expansion of metro and air connectivity. She also paid tribute to victims of recent Delhi tragedies, honouring rescuers and announcing compensation for families.

India's Infrastructure and Digital Growth

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the rapid transformation of India's infrastructure and digital ecosystem, stating that the country's metro rail network has expanded significantly over the years, while air connectivity has witnessed unprecedented growth through various government initiatives. Addressing an event on Friday, Gupta said the metro rail system, which once had limited reach, has now become a vast network connecting major urban centres. "The metro network, which spanned 248 kilometres, has now expanded to over 1,095 kilometres and reached 26 cities. Similarly, we have witnessed a massive transformation in air connectivity. The 'UDAN' scheme turned the common citizen's dream of air travel into reality," the Chief Minister said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She further emphasised India's growing prominence in the global aviation sector, noting the increase in operational airports. "Today, over 164 airports are operational across the country, and India has emerged as the world's 3rd-largest domestic aviation market," she said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the country's progress in the digital domain, saying that India's digital transformation has gained global recognition. 'Digital India' stands as a global example today," she added.

CM Pays Tribute to Tragedy Victims, Honours Rescuers

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also paid heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the devastating fire at Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar and the tragic building collapse in Saidulajab, Saket, at a special and solemn programme held at the Delhi Secretariat.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured courageous citizens, police personnel, administrative officials and rescue workers who put their own lives at risk to save others. They were presented with commendation certificates and cheques of Rs 21,000 each in recognition of their efforts, according to a release from the Delhi CMO.

Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay and Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar attended the event as distinguished guests.

During the programme, the Chief Minister specially honoured Riyazuddin Mansoori, who displayed exceptional courage and presence of mind during the Hauz Rani fire by laying out mattresses that helped save several lives. Appreciating his humanitarian effort, she ensured reimbursement of the cost of the mattresses he used and also presented him with a cheque of Rs 21,000 as a gesture of encouragement.

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in both tragedies.

Paying tribute to the departed souls, CM Rekha Gupta expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.

Compensation for Victims Announced

She announced that the Delhi Government would provide an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of each person who died in the two incidents. In addition, financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to those injured. She directed officials to ensure that the relief and compensation are disbursed swiftly, transparently and within a fixed timeframe so that affected families receive immediate support. (ANI)