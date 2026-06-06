Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India's economy grew by 7.7% in FY 2025-26, making it the world's fastest-growing major economy. He credited the 'Reform, Perform, Transform' mantra and PM Modi's leadership for the country's resilience.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India's economy grew by 7.7 per cent in the Financial Year 2025-26, with growth accelerating to 7.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, underscoring its resilience and underlying strength built over the last 12 years through the mantra of "Reform, Perform, Transform". The Defence Minister added that the country continues to stand out as the world's fastest-growing major economy at a time when many countries are facing economic uncertainty.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "At a time when many countries are facing economic uncertainty, India continues to stand out as the world's fastest-growing major economy. India's economy grew by 7.7% in FY 2025-26, with growth accelerating to 7.8% in the fourth quarter, underscoring its resilience and underlying strength built over the last 12 years through the mantra of "Reform, Perform, Transform." At a time when many countries are facing economic uncertainty, India continues to stand out as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. India’s economy grew by 7.7% in FY 2025–26, with growth accelerating to 7.8% in the fourth quarter, underscoring its resilience and underlying… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 6, 2026

Praise for PM Modi's Leadership

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Defence Minister asserted that the country has combined economic growth with stability, confidence, sustainability, and credibility. He later added that the remarkable growth story continues to create new opportunities and strengthen the aspirations of 140 crore Indians as India marches towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, India has combined economic growth with stability, confidence, sustainability, and credibility. His unwavering commitment to nation-building, focus on innovation, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship, and ability to steer the country through unprecedented global challenges have transformed India into a confident, resilient, and globally respected economic power. As India marches towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, this remarkable growth story continues to create new opportunities and strengthen the aspirations of 140 crore Indians," the post read.

MoSPI, PM Modi Hail Robust Performance

This comes after Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) Secretary Saurabh Garg said that India's GDP growth of 7.7 per cent in FY2025-26 came in higher than anticipated in the Second Advance Estimates (SAE), reflecting the resilience and robustness of the Indian economy despite global headwinds.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Modi also hailed India's robust economic performance after the country's GDP growth touched 7.7 per cent during the Financial Year 2025-26. Prime Minister further remarked that despite prevailing global economic uncertainty, India continues to demonstrate resilience. He congratulated the citizens for scaling new heights in the economic sphere and assured the nation that, even amidst global crises, the country will continue to advance rapidly on the path of 'Reform, Perform, and Transform' with unwavering resolve. (ANI)