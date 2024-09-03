Indians flying abroad more often, rise in 2 or more international trips by 32%: MakeMyTrip report

More Indians are now taking multiple trips abroad and almost half of them book their flights & hotels less than two weeks before travel date. This has been revealed in a report by India's biggest online travel agency MakeMyTrip (MMT).

In a dazzling revelation of shifting travel trends, India's premier online travel agency, MakeMyTrip (MMT), has unveiled a compelling report that underscores a dramatic evolution in the country's international travel patterns.

The study, aptly titled "How India Travels Abroad," reveals a remarkable 32% surge in the number of Indians embarking on two or more international journeys. Furthermore, the report highlights a striking shift towards last-minute travel planning, with nearly half of all international flights and accommodations being secured less than 14 days before departure.

According to the data, which spans from June 2023 to May 2024, the quest for international adventures remains unwavering throughout the year, though December emerges as the zenith of global travel inquiries.

The period between October and December is characterized by a fervent search for short-haul destinations, while the months of April through September see a heightened interest in mid and long-haul locales.

The report reveals a vibrant tapestry of travel preferences, showcasing that quintessential destinations like the UAE, Thailand, and the USA continue to reign supreme.

Meanwhile, emerging travel hot spots such as Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Bhutan are capturing the imagination of the Indian traveler. "The top 10 most searched countries remain consistent with 2023, contributing to 64% of all international searches on our platform," notes MMT.

The surge in interest for burgeoning destinations is particularly noteworthy, with a staggering 70% increase in search volumes for the top 10 emerging locales. Almaty and Baku lead the charge with astronomical growth rates of 527% and 395%, respectively.

This trend reflects a growing inclination among Indians to explore lesser-trodden paths, with Hong Kong experiencing the most substantial growth at 131%, followed by Sri Lanka, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

MMT’s co-founder and group CEO, Rajesh Magow, remarked, "With rising disposable incomes, greater exposure to global cultures, and the increasing ease of travel, more Indians are exploring both domestic and international destinations for leisure as well as business. Our data attests to the growing confidence in exploring new destinations and indulging in different luxury experiences, which is also transforming the travel industry."

The quest for opulence is also on the rise, as evidenced by a 10% increase in searches for business class flights. Despite a demand for affordable options, nearly 50% of international hotel reservations now fall within the Rs 7,000 per night tariff bracket.

New York emerges as the priciest destination for hotel stays, while South Asian locales such as Pokhara, Pattaya, and Kuala Lumpur are celebrated for their budget-friendly accommodations.

In terms of expenditure, travelers from Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Haryana are leading the charge in premium hotel bookings, whereas those from Punjab, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu show a preference for more economical lodging options. This nuanced understanding of travel preferences underscores a broader trend of Indian travelers embracing both luxury and cost-effective experiences as they explore the globe with renewed vigor and curiosity.

Latest Videos