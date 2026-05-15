Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested two proclaimed offenders in separate operations. One, a Mewati gang member wanted for a Rs 35 lakh theft, was nabbed in Haryana. The other, wanted in a fraud case, was arrested from Anantnag in J&K.

Mewati gang member arrested for Rs 35 lakh theft

The NDR team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a notorious criminal and proclaimed offender associated with an interstate Mewati gang from Haryana. The accused was wanted in connection with a mobile showroom theft case worth Rs 35 lakh registered at Vasant Kunj North police station.

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According to police, after the FIR was registered, the accused had been constantly changing his hideouts and moving across different states to evade arrest. To nab him, the Crime Branch team carried out continuous technical surveillance, gathered local intelligence, and conducted field operations in the Mewat area for more than 10 days.

After sustained efforts, the police team finally managed to apprehend the accused. Investigation has revealed that he has previously been involved in several serious criminal cases, including murder, theft, and burglary. Police are currently interrogating the accused, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest his other associates.

Proclaimed offender in fraud case nabbed from J&K

In another incident, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a proclaimed offender carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a fraud case registered at Mahendra Park Police Station. The accused had been absconding for several years and was constantly changing his hideouts and SIM cards to evade arrest.

According to Delhi Police, the Crime Branch team had been tracking the accused for a long time. During the investigation, police relied on decade-old mobile data analysis, technical surveillance, and ground intelligence to trace him.

Based on technical inputs, the accused's location was identified in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir. Acting on the information, the Crime Branch team conducted a raid in the Fruit and Vegetable Market area and successfully arrested him. Police said the accused had been continuously evading law enforcement for years by frequently changing locations. However, sustained technical and human intelligence efforts finally led to his arrest. (ANI)