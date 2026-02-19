How to Book an Entire Train with Indian Railways for Weddings and Tours
Using Indian Railways' FTR service, you can book a whole coach or even an entire train for big group events like weddings. A lot of people don't know about this option. Here are the details.
Wedding Train Booking
For large family events or group tours, people often pick buses. But many don't know you can book a whole train coach via Indian Railways, a comfy option for group travel.
Group Travel Train Facility
This service is under IRCTC's Full Tariff Rate (FTR) system. Apply at ftr.irctc.co.in for weddings or private events. You can book a single coach or a whole train.
Railway Deposit Amount
Booking one coach requires a ₹50,000 deposit, while a full 18-coach train needs ₹9 lakh. This is an advance. The fare is about 30% higher than normal, plus service charges.
You can book 6 months in advance
Apply at least 30 days in advance; you can book up to 6 months ahead. Premium trains like Vande Bharat aren't included. Only Mail/Express trains are available for this.
Private Event Train
This offers a unique experience for large groups traveling together. By following railway rules, you can plan a safe and organized trip, making your journey memorable.
