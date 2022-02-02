  • Facebook
    Indian teen given electric shocks, beaten up by Chinese PLA, says MP Tapir Gao

    Tapir Gao said the matter is serious and urged the government to raise the issue with the concerned authorities.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
    A 17-year-old native of Arunachal Pradesh, Miram Taron, who went missing on the border between India and China, was subjected to electric shocks by the neighbouring country's Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA), claimed Tapir Gao, MP from Arunachal Pradesh. 

    The news agency ANI quoted Gao saying he had received news that the Miram Taron was beaten and given electric shocks by the PLA. He called the matter serious and urged the government to raise the issue with the concerned authorities.

    Tapir Gao is the Bharatiya Janata Party MP, who is ruling in both Centre and Arunachal Pradesh, representing the Arunachal-East seat in the Lok Sabha. On January 19, Gao was the first to highlight shortly as the boy went missing from his region through Twitter. He sought help from the Indian agencies to seek an early release of the youth. 

    Also Read: India, China get on the hotline on Republic Day, PLA to release Arunachal teen soon 

    On January 20, the Indian Army said it had reached the PLA to seek information regarding the missing teenager. The Indian Army contacted the PLA via an established hotline mechanism and was informed that an individual had lost his way and could not be found. The incident occurred in Arunachal Pradesh, near where the Tsangpo River enters India. In Arunachal Pradesh, the Tsangpo River is known as the Siang, and in Assam, it is known as the Brahmaputra. 

    Tapir Gao mentioned Miram Taron's friend escaping from the PLA and reporting the authorities in the state in a series of tweets. Taran and his friend had gone on a hunting trip together. The PLA abducted both, but his friend managed to escape.

    On January 23, the Chinese Army confirmed his identity to the Indian Army and told them they would hand him over to India on January 27. On January 31, the teen was reunited with his family in India. Union minister Kiren Rijiju informed that the delay in his handing over to the Indian side was due to inclement weather on the other side.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
