The extraordinary story of a software professional who rose from the challenges of a Mumbai slum to build a successful career in Germany's tech industry has gone viral on social media.

The extraordinary story of a software professional who rose from the challenges of a Mumbai slum to build a successful career in Germany's tech industry has gone viral on social media.

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Santosh Yadav, now serving as Principal Developer Advocate at CodeRabbit, recently shared a heartfelt post on X featuring two photographs of himself and his wife taken years apart. The images showcased a striking transformation between 2012 and 2026.

Yadav initially shared the photographs as a tribute to his wife, crediting her for standing beside him during some of the most difficult periods of his life. He then directed followers to details from an older blog post, offering a glimpse into the hardships he had overcome on his path to success.

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The photographs, spanning more than a decade, struck an emotional chord online. For many viewers, they became a powerful visual reminder that determination, persistence and continuous self-improvement can dramatically alter the course of a person's life.

Growing up in a Mumbai slum, Yadav's path to success was far from easy. After completing his education, he entered the job market during the 2008 global financial crisis, a period when opportunities were scarce and competition was fierce.

Unable to secure the kind of role he had hoped for, he accepted a job that paid just Rs 5,000 a month. Rather than giving up, he focused on learning, building his technical skills and contributing to open-source projects. Over the years, those efforts helped him gain recognition within the technology community and opened doors to larger opportunities.

What resonated most with users was Yadav's heartfelt acknowledgement of his wife, whose encouragement and support remained a constant force throughout his journey. The post quickly gained traction, drawing praise from thousands who admired not only his professional accomplishments but also the humility with which he reflected on his past struggles.