Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched the Auto Mutation System and Paperless Registration 2.0. The initiatives aim to provide good governance, transparency, and digital administration, allowing citizens to download mutation documents from home.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched the Auto Mutation System and Paperless Registration 2.0, saying it is another historic step towards good governance, transparency and digital administration in the state. Citizens will no longer be required to submit separate applications for mutation of land records. Mutation documents can now be downloaded from home. The Chief Minister launched the initiatives during a programme held at Haryana Niwas.

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A Step Towards Good Governance

The Chief Minister said that the state government's commitment to making the lives of citizens simpler, smoother and more convenient has received a new impetus with the launch of the Auto Mutation System and Paperless Registration 2.0. He termed the initiative as a significant step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" and a "Viksit Haryana." The initiative reflects the government's commitment to providing better citizen services through transparency, ease of access and maximum use of technology, the Chief Minister said, according to a release.

Saini said that earlier, people often had to wait one to two years for mutation and other land-related services. Citizens were forced to make repeated visits to government offices, causing unnecessary inconvenience. He said the state's double-engine government is working with complete transparency, accountability and commitment to ensure that government services and facilities are delivered in a simple, convenient and time-bound manner. Initiatives such as Auto Mutation and Paperless Registration 2.0 are a result of this approach and represent an important step towards providing hassle-free services to citizens, he said.

Paperless Registration 2.0: Key Features

The Chief Minister further said that the paperless registration system was first introduced on September 29, 2025, in Ladwa Tehsil of Kurukshetra district and was subsequently implemented across Haryana from November 1, 2025. Based on feedback and suggestions received from various stakeholders over the past eight months, the second phase, Paperless Registration 2.0, has now been introduced, integrating the mutation process with property registration.

He said that the new system features a simplified and more user-friendly registration application form. Aadhaar-based e-KYC has been made mandatory for both parties, ensuring 100 per cent verification of identity. The Chief Minister stated that if an individual, company, institution or Non-Resident Indian (NRI) is unable to be physically present during the registration process, they will now be able to appoint more than one representative. Citizens may fill out deeds themselves or through deed writers, advocates or designated help desks.

Enhanced User Experience and Security

Saini said that under the new system, information regarding which portion of land falls under the prime category and which falls under the non-prime category will automatically be displayed. He said that digital signatures and biometric authentication have been incorporated throughout the process. In cases where Section 7A of the Haryana Stamp Rules is applicable, the system will automatically display the relevant information during registration, said Sh. Nayab Singh Saini.

The Chief Minister said that citizens will be able to verify the status of their applications online. An automatic hold mechanism will be triggered in the event of any irregularity. Information from various related departments will be displayed directly within the registration process. Citizens will also be able to upload additional documents online, including during the registration process itself, he said.

The Chief Minister said that a QR code-based document verification system has been introduced and that decisions in cases will be ensured within a maximum of three opportunities. He said that on the lines of passport services, citizens will now be able to obtain registration appointments under a Tatkal category as well. Additional e-stamps can be added whenever required. There will be no need to submit separate documents for DTP and NOC approvals, as the entire departmental verification process will be conducted online. He said that the existing RC-1 and RC-2 functions, which were previously handled at different levels, have now been integrated into a single process, reducing unnecessary procedural steps and saving time.

Automated (Auto) Mutation System

The Chief Minister said that another historic and transformative reform in revenue administration is being introduced through the launch of the Automated (Auto) Mutation System, which will provide significant relief to millions of farmers and landowners across the state. He said that under the existing system, people faced numerous difficulties in getting mutations recorded. To provide a permanent solution, the Revenue Department has been working continuously over the past year. Out of more than six lakh pending mutation cases in the state, nearly four lakh have already been resolved. Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said that before implementation, the Auto Mutation System was operated on a pilot basis for one month. All suggestions and feedback received during this period were incorporated into the system. Approximately 50,000 mutations have already been recorded automatically during the initial phase, he said.

Streamlined Process and Timelines

The Chief Minister said that under the new arrangement, mutation will now be generated automatically as soon as a property registration is completed, and the corresponding mutation number will be issued at the time of registration itself. In cases where no partition of the khewat (joint ownership record) is required, mutations will be approved within 24 hours. Where khewat partition is necessary, disposal will be ensured within a maximum period of 10 days, Saini said.

The Chief Minister said that the entire process will be conducted online and monitored digitally at every stage. The government's objective is to ensure time-bound disposal of all remaining pending mutation cases within the next 15 days. He said that the registration and mutation processes will now be fully integrated. Citizens will no longer need to apply separately for mutation. They will be able to track the status of their mutation online and download or print mutation records directly. (ANI)