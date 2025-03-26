Delhi Weather, March 26: No relief from heat, mercury to hit 37°C

India News
Wednesday will be another hot and sunny day in Delhi. The capital will see a high of 37°C and low of 22°C. Let’s find out more.
Maximum Temperature: 37°C
Minimum Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Sunrise: 6:19 AM
Sunset: 6:36 PM
The heat will be intense during afternoon hours. Taking precautions is necessary.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration. Carry a water bottle if you're stepping out.
The temperatures in Delhi are expected to reach up to 40°C by March end.
