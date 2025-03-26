India News

Delhi Weather, March 26: No relief from heat, mercury to hit 37°C

Delhi Weather on Wednesday

Wednesday will be another hot and sunny day in Delhi. The capital will see a high of 37°C and low of 22°C. Let’s find out more. 
 

Temperature Forecast

Maximum Temperature: 37°C
Minimum Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 38°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings in Delhi

Sunrise: 6:19 AM
Sunset: 6:36 PM

The heat will be intense during afternoon hours. Taking precautions is necessary. 

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration. Carry a water bottle if you're stepping out.
 

The temperatures in Delhi are expected to reach up to 40°C by March end.

