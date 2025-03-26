Lifestyle

Harmful Habits:

7 Disadvantages of drinking coffee

Image credits: Getty

1. Disrupts Sleep Patterns

Excessive coffee consumption can disrupt your sleep cycle and leading to insomnia. 

Image credits: Getty

2. Increases Anxiety

Caffeine stimulates the release of adrenaline, that heighten feelings of nervousness and anxiety. Even moderate coffee intake can exacerbate symptoms.

Image credits: Getty

3. Causes Digestive Issues

Coffee can irritate the stomach lining, increase acid production, leading to acid reflux or heartburn, disrupts health

Image credits: Getty

4. Leads to Dependency

Regular coffee drinkers may develop a dependency on caffeine. Withdrawal symptoms like headaches, fatigue, and irritability can occur if coffee consumption is suddenly reduced.

Image credits: Getty

5. Contributes to Dehydration

Coffee acts as a mild diuretic, increasing urine production. While moderate consumption is generally safe, excessive intake can lead to dehydration if not balanced with water.

Image credits: Getty

