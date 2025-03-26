Lifestyle
7 Disadvantages of drinking coffee
Excessive coffee consumption can disrupt your sleep cycle and leading to insomnia.
ALSO READ: Quick weight loss: 4 effective ingredients to add in black coffee
Caffeine stimulates the release of adrenaline, that heighten feelings of nervousness and anxiety. Even moderate coffee intake can exacerbate symptoms.
Coffee can irritate the stomach lining, increase acid production, leading to acid reflux or heartburn, disrupts health.
ALSO READ: 3 ways to make coffee without Caffeine at home
Regular coffee drinkers may develop a dependency on caffeine. Withdrawal symptoms like headaches, fatigue, and irritability can occur if coffee consumption is suddenly reduced.
Coffee acts as a mild diuretic, increasing urine production. While moderate consumption is generally safe, excessive intake can lead to dehydration if not balanced with water.
Kajal is an Art! 5 Tips to Make Small Eyes Look Bigger
Ethnic Charm: Sara Tendulkar's Style for Eid & Navratri
Look Stunning: Madhuri Dixit's Embroidery Blouse for Gudi Padwa
Gudi Padwa: Look Stunning with Madhuri Dixit's Embroidery Blouse