Gujarat student Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, 22, reportedly captured by Ukrainian forces after being coerced into Russia’s military from prison. He says he never wanted to fight and was promised money that never came. Indian govt verifying reports.

Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, a 22-year-old student from Morbi, Gujarat, has reportedly been captured by Ukrainian forces while serving with Russian troops. Majoti, who had traveled to Russia for university studies, claimed that he was pulled from prison and coerced into fighting for Russia with promises of freedom and financial reward.

“I didn't want to stay in prison, so I signed a contract for the 'special military operation' (Russia's term for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine). But I wanted to get out of there,” Majoti told the Ukrainian 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, who recorded a video interview with him after his capture.

From Prison to Battlefield

According to Majoti, he had been sentenced to seven years in a Russian prison on drug-related charges. He was offered the chance to join the Russian military to avoid further punishment. In September, he underwent 16 days of basic military training, including rifle handling, grenade use, and shooting exercises.

Majoti’s first combat mission began on October 1, lasting three days. After an altercation with his commander, he reportedly surrendered to Ukrainian troops. “I came across a Ukrainian trench position about 2-3 kilometres (1-2 miles) away. I immediately put down my rifle and said that I didn't want to fight. I needed help,” he said.

He added that although he had been promised money for joining the Russian military, he never received any payment. “I don't want to go back to Russia. There is no truth there, nothing. I'd rather go to prison here (in Ukraine),” Majoti said.

Indian Government Response

The Indian government has so far taken a cautious approach to the reports. Sources from the Ministry of External Affairs stated:

“The Indian Mission in Kiev is ascertaining the veracity of the report. It has not yet received any formal communication from the Ukrainian side in this regard.”

Indian Nationals in the Conflict

Majoti’s case is not isolated. At least 12 Indians have reportedly been killed fighting for Russia against Ukraine, while 16 remain missing, according to Deutsche Welle. Investigations have also revealed schemes to lure nationals from countries including India into the Russian military under false pretenses.

The situation has posed diplomatic challenges for India, which has maintained a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. While being one of the main buyers of Russian oil, India has avoided joining international sanctions against Moscow, instead calling for a peaceful resolution.