A mother's panic over her sick baby on a train from Bengaluru to Gujarat turned into relief due to the swift action of Railways staff. After she alerted the TTE, a doctor was arranged to meet them at the next station, providing immediate medical attention to the infant. The mother's video detailing efficient service has since gone viral.

A baby becoming ill on a moving train could have caused havoc, but for one family, it provided a moment of reassurance owing to Indian Railways' quick-thinking workers. Bhavna, a dentist, posted her experience on Instagram, recounting how her kid became ill on a train ride from Bengaluru to Gujarat on March 13. In a video upload, she described how her toddler began vomiting after eating drumstick soup, leaving the parents scared and confused what to do next.

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“I panicked and asked the TTE about how can I order medicines on train, not expecting much,” read the text in her video, capturing the urgency of the moment.

However, what happened next surprised her. Rather of simply providing basic aid, the train crew arranged quick assistance. As the train arrived at Hindupur station, a doctor was there waiting to see the infant. The infant was checked on the spot and given the necessary medicine, which alleviated the parents' concerns.

“They also provided us with a proper bill. I was truly shocked and so grateful for how quickly they acted,” the video text added, highlighting both the efficiency and transparency of the response.

In her caption, Bhavna summed up the experience, writing, “From panic to relief in a moving train. My baby needed help and it came faster than I imagined.”

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reacts

The video has subsequently gone viral, with over 2.7 million views and considerable admiration online. Many passengers commended the railway workers for their promptness, emphasising how important rapid assistance can be during situations, particularly when travelling with children.

“When help is possible, Indian Railways makes sure it’s available at the next station. This level of support deserves real respect. Salute to Indian Railways," said one user.

Another wrote,"Thankyou for highlighting the positive side of our railways despite of the huge crowds, emergencies like these are addressed with empathy and compassion."

Another user wrote, “For me also had a stomach pain suddenly but after three stations I got my medicines by my berth it’s really helpful for me at that time midnight 1:50 am thank you Indian railways."