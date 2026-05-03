India's Health Ministry has launched a national framework for childhood diabetes, offering universal screening and free comprehensive care. The initiative aims for early detection, seamless treatment, and better quality of life for children with diabetes.

In a landmark step towards strengthening child health services, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released the Guidance Document on Diabetes Mellitus in Children at the recently concluded National Summit on Best Practices in Public Healthcare Service Delivery, as per a press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

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A National Framework for Childhood Diabetes

The Guidance Document establishes, for the first time, a structured and standardised national framework for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and long-term management of childhood diabetes. This initiative positions India among a select group of countries that have integrated childhood diabetes care into the public health system. The document aims to ensure universal screening of all children from birth to 18 years, with early identification through community and school-based platforms. Suspected cases will undergo immediate blood glucose testing, followed by timely referral to district-level health facilities for confirmatory diagnosis and treatment.

Comprehensive Free-of-Cost Care

A key feature of the framework is the provision of a comprehensive, free-of-cost care package at public health facilities. This includes screening, diagnostic services, lifelong insulin therapy, monitoring devices such as glucometers and test strips, and regular follow-up care. The approach is designed to reduce financial burden and ensure uninterrupted treatment for a child diagnosed with diabetes.

Integrated Continuum of Care

The Guidance Document also introduces an integrated continuum of care, linking community-level screening with district hospital-based management and advanced care at medical colleges. This convergence ensures that no child is lost in the system and that care continues seamlessly from detection to long-term follow-up.

Promoting Early Detection and Awareness

To support early detection, the initiative promotes the "4Ts" awareness framework-Toilet, Thirsty, Tired and Thinner-enabling parents, teachers and caregivers to recognise early warning signs of Type 1 Diabetes.

Empowering Families and Clinical Guidelines

In addition to clinical protocols, the document emphasises family and caregiver empowerment, providing structured training on insulin administration, blood glucose monitoring, emergency response and daily disease management. It also outlines evidence-based treatment guidelines, regular monitoring schedules, and protocols for preventing complications.

Expected Public Health Benefits

The initiative is expected to deliver significant public health benefits, including reduced mortality due to early detection, prevention of complications, and improved quality of life for affected children. Over the long term, it will contribute to lowering healthcare costs and strengthening health system capacity for managing non-communicable diseases among children.

The release of this Guidance Document underscores the Government's commitment to ensuring accessible, affordable, equitable and quality healthcare for all children, with a focus on early intervention, continuity of care and improved health outcomes. (ANI)