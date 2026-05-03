The Health Ministry has released the RBSK 2.0 Guidelines, expanding the scope of India's child health screening programme. It now includes mental health and NCDs, focuses on digitalisation, and strengthens the continuum of care for children up to 18.

In a significant step towards strengthening child health services in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) 2.0 Guidelines at the recently concluded National Summit on Good Practices and Innovations in Public Healthcare Service Delivery. The RBSK 2.0 Guidelines mark a major advancement in India's flagship child health screening programme, building on over a decade of implementation and expanding its scope to address emerging child health priorities, a release said.

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Updated Framework and Expanded Scope

The updated framework reinforces and broadens the established 4Ds approach - Defects at Birth, Diseases, Deficiencies and Developmental Delays, while incorporating new-age health challenges, including non-communicable diseases, mental health conditions, and behavioural concerns. Revised guidelines introduce a comprehensive preventive, promotive and curative continuum of care, strengthening the programme's existing lifecycle-based approach covering children from birth to 18 years, with increased focus on digitalisation. This shift reflects India's evolving child health needs and its commitment to ensuring not just survival, but holistic growth and development, a release added.

Enhanced Screening and Referral Linkages

A key feature of RBSK 2.0 is the expanded screening scope, covering a wider range of conditions, including developmental disorders, mental health issues, and risk factors for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Screening services continue to be delivered through Mobile Health Teams at Anganwadi Centres and schools, ensuring universal outreach and early identification. The Guidelines also emphasise strengthened referral linkages and continuity of care, with clearly defined pathways from community-level screening to facility-based diagnosis and treatment. A robust referral tracking system ensures that children identified with health conditions are followed through the entire care pathway, minimising dropouts and ensuring timely intervention.

Digital Innovations for Efficiency

In line with the Government's focus on digital health, RBSK 2.0 introduces digital health cards, real-time data systems, and integrated platforms for tracking, monitoring and service delivery. These digital innovations are expected to enhance programme efficiency, accountability, and evidence-based decision-making across all levels of implementation, a release added.

Promoting Multi-Sectoral Convergence

The Guidelines further promote multi-sectoral convergence, bringing together health, education, and women and child development systems to ensure comprehensive and coordinated service delivery. Schools, Anganwadi Centres, and community platforms serve as key touchpoints for screening, awareness, and follow-up care.

Enhancing Child Health Outcomes

By strengthening early identification, improving referral systems, and ensuring sustained follow-up, RBSK 2.0 is expected to significantly enhance child health outcomes, reduce disease burden, and support the overall well-being of children across the country.

The release of the RBSK 2.0 Guidelines reflects the Government's continued commitment to ensuring accessible, equitable and quality healthcare services for every child, with a focus on early intervention, continuity of care and long-term health outcomes. (ANI)