BJP's BY Vijayendra and R Ashok slammed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, alleging they target the Election Commission and other institutions as they are unable to digest the popularity and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul a 'Failed Leader', Targeting Institutions: Vijayendra

BJP Karnataka State President BY Vijayendra accused the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi of targeting the Election Commission because they were unable to accept the popularity and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The fact is, the Congress party as well as Rahul Gandhi are unable to digest the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Therefore, they are targeting the Election Commission," he said.

Vijayendra alleged that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi do not have faith in democratic institutions. "Rahul Gandhi as well as the Congress Party do not have faith in democratic institutions. By targeting the Election Commission, their direct target is Narendra Modi ji,” Vijayendra said.

He further described Rahul Gandhi as a “failed leader” and alleged that he was unable to accept PM Modi’s leadership. “A failed leader, Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest Narendra Modi ji’s leadership. Whenever the entire country has accepted Narendra Modi ji’s leadership, Rahul Gandhi tries to create unrest by performing such dramas in the country,” the BJP leader said.

'Undignified Conduct': LOP R Ashok Slams Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 27th September, Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LOP) R Ashok also launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, saying he was not behaving like a Leader of the Opposition and that his conduct was undignified, while alleging that the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi were attacking constitutional institutions in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Ashok said the Election Commission had already clarified its position on the ongoing controversy."The Chief Election Commissioner at the press meet has clarified it. There is no problem with us. He said that we have taken the decision together; whatever decision we have taken, " he said.

'Congress Has Targeted Every Institution'

Ashok alleged that the Congress had targeted virtually every constitutional institution and national symbol in the country over the years. "You have not left out any institution in the country? Which one haven't you left out, Article 370, Triple Talaq, which gave respect to Muslim women and made sure those women get respect. You even said the Ram temple should not be built; you said you won't go to Lord Ram's temple. We won't say Vande Mataram; that is to pay respect to Mother India, paying respect to Durga," he said.

Ashok alleged that Rahul Gandhi's actions, whether deliberate or not, amounted to undermining the Constitution."Today, for political gain, all the institutions of the country, in a way that spoils the belief, the work of souring the constitution of this country, Rahul Gandhi is doing, whether he is doing it with knowledge or without knowledge. The people of the country will decide that already," he said.

Questions Congress's Stance on EVMs

He further pointed to the Supreme Court's stance on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and EVMs. "On 26 May 27, the Supreme Court of India upheld the SIR and also its legality. Before, they made a fuss about the EVM (electronic voting machine) and lost after that. That went to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court upheld it," he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi had previously called EVMs a "black box" despite the machines being introduced during his own father Rajiv Gandhi's tenure.

"I'll ask Rahul Gandhi who brought the EVMs- the one who brought the EVMs is your dad, Rajiv Gandhi. Your dad brought it and called it a black box, so what is your dad now? That means you don't even trust your own dad. Don't you even trust the Election Commission? Don't trust the CBI either. Don't trust the courts either. Who do you trust?" he said.

Ashok said the Congress had failed to respect virtually every institution, including the judiciary, the CBI, the ED, the Election Commission and the EVM. "You haven't spared the soldiers of our country. You haven't spared the judiciary, you haven't spared the CBI, you haven't spared the ED, you haven't spared the Election Commission, you haven't spared the EVM. What have you spared? You haven't spared your father," he said.

Ashok said the Congress's attempts to discredit constitutional institutions for political gain would not be accepted by the public in the long run. (ANI)