Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure To Bring Rain Before Durga Puja
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Predicts rain again from Thursday because of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal before the Puja. South Bengal might get light to moderate rain, but North Bengal faces no heavy storm threat right now
Durga Puja Weather
The Puja is almost here. The long wait of one year is ending. Many people are busy decorating pandals right now. But a low-pressure system is threatening these plans. The weather office says rain will increase again from today, Thursday. The sea might also turn rough.
Humid Heat
People are getting no relief from the humid heat despite the rain. The weather office reports that a deep depression over the Myanmar coast, southeast Bangladesh, and northeast Bay of Bengal has turned into a clear low-pressure area. It will move north-northwest towards southeast Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mizoram, Tripura, and the northeast Bay of Bengal, and it will weaken slowly.
Thursday, Friday Forecast
Rain might happen on Thursday and Friday because of this system. All districts of South Bengal will see a clear sky in the morning today. But clouds will start gathering as the day progresses.
Coastal Districts Rain
A few coastal districts have a chance of light, scattered rain today. South Bengal will not see heavy rain for now, but light to moderate rain can happen. The rain will continue today and tomorrow.
North Bengal
North Bengal has no chance of heavy rain. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri might get scattered light rain in one or two areas. This weather will continue in North Bengal until Sunday, but no major storm is predicted for now.
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