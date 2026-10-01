A fire broke out at the factory of Avinics Design Concepts Private Limited in Ghaziabad. Seven fire service vehicles were deployed to bring the blaze under control. No loss of life or casualties were reported in the incident, the fire department said.

A fire broke out at the factory of Avinics Design Concepts Private Limited in Ghaziabad on Thursday, prompting the Fire and Emergency Services to deploy seven vehicles to extinguish the blaze. According to the Ghaziabad Commissionerate Fire Service, personnel responded promptly and brought the fire under control with the assistance of seven fire service vehicles. No loss of life was reported in the incident, the fire department said.

Another Recent Fire Incident

The incident comes days after a major fire broke out at a recycling factory operated by CKCPC Recycling Technology Private Limited, located behind Silver City Mall in Ghaziabad's industrial area. The fire was reported late on September 25 and affected materials including mobile phone batteries, cells and motorcycles. Three fire tenders were initially deployed to tackle the blaze. Firefighters used water hoses and mechanical foam to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to an oxygen plant located behind the factory. No casualties were reported in that incident, although the factory sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire at the Avinics Design Concepts factory and the extent of any property damage remain unclear. (ANI)