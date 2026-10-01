Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that party leader Pradeep Purnekar was murdered for taking on the drug mafia, goons, and builder lobby in Thane. He also claimed the names of the "main masterminds" were missing from the FIR.

Sena Leader 'Silenced' for Fighting Mafia, Goons: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that party leader Pradeep Purnekar was “silenced” for taking on the local drug mafia, goons and the builder lobby in Thane, while demanding that those allegedly involved in the killing be held accountable. Speaking to reporters, Raut said Purnekar was a loyal Shiv Sena worker who had been raising issues against alleged drug networks and the builder lobby. “Seven rounds were fired at him... He was murdered and was brutally beaten. He was a very loyal person to us. He had been fighting against the local drug mafia. He stood up against the goons of the Shinde faction and fought against the builder lobby. According to us, that is why he was silenced,” Raut said.

Raut Alleges Key Names Missing from FIR

Raut further alleged that Purnekar’s son, Ram, witnessed and heard the incident but his name was not mentioned in the FIR. He also claimed that former mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra Shinde, whom he alleged was the “main mastermind”, were not named in the FIR. “His son, Ram, witnessed and heard all of this firsthand, but there is no mention of his name in the FIR. The former mayor of this place, Meenakshi Shinde, and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, who we believe is the main mastermind, have also not been named,” he said. Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) workers met the police and insisted that the names be added to the FIR, adding that the police had assured them that action would be taken.

Details of the Attack

Purnekar was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Manpada-Ganesh Nagar area of Thane on Tuesday night. According to police, the incident took place around 9:30 pm outside his office, where the attackers opened fire before fleeing. Purnekar sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest and later succumbed to his injuries. Police have launched an investigation to identify the attackers and ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Family Demands Justice

Purnekar's family has also demanded justice. His brother Jainath said the last rites would be performed only after the accused were arrested. Earlier, Purnekar's father-in-law Sanjay Khangde appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure justice and take steps to address rising crime. (ANI)