Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mob violence in West Bengal: 3 sadhus assaulted over kidnapping suspicions, 12 in custody (WATCH)

    Purulia Police clarified that a misunderstanding emerged between the sadhus and three local minor girls due to a language barrier. Allegedly, the girls screamed and fled, prompting locals to apprehend and assault the sadhus.

    Mob violence in West Bengal: 3 sadhus assaulted over kidnapping suspicions, 12 in custody (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    Twelve individuals have been apprehended in the aftermath of a brutal assault on three sadhus from Uttar Pradesh, who were en route to the Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal. The incident unfolded in Bengal's Purulia district on Thursday, triggered by suspicions from locals who believed the sadhus to be kidnappers.

    Following the assault, the accused are slated to appear before a court in Purulia district, facing legal consequences for their role in the attack on the sadhus.

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Mauritius govt grants special break to officials for temple inauguration celebrations

    The sadhus, comprising a man and his two sons, had engaged a vehicle for their journey to Gangasagar to celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival. Trouble arose when they sought directions, and locals, harboring suspicions, accused them of kidnapping, leading to a violent confrontation.

    Speaking to reporters, Madhur Goswami, a sadhu who claimed he was assaulted by a mob in West Bengal's Purulia, said, "While we were on our way to Gangasagar, suddenly our car was stopped by a large mob which assaulted us."

    Purulia Police clarified that a misunderstanding emerged between the sadhus and three local minor girls due to a language barrier. Allegedly, the girls screamed and fled, prompting locals to apprehend and assault the sadhus. A video from the scene depicted the mob vandalizing a vehicle believed to be associated with the sadhus.

    As tensions escalated, local law enforcement intervened, rescuing the sadhus and transporting them to the Kasipur Police Station for safety.

    Purulia Police Superintendent Abhijit Banerjee confirmed that a case had been registered, and investigations were underway. Raids were initiated to apprehend those involved in the assault.

    Three sadhus from Uttar Pradesh attacked while travelling to Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal (WATCH)

    Police clarified that the sadhus had lost their way and had stopped to confirm directions with two girls. The girls, frightened, fled the scene, leading locals to mistakenly assume harassment, fueling the confrontation.

    Arrangements were made for the sadhus' transportation to the Gangasagar Mela following the incident.

    Condemning the incident, the West Bengal BJP criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her perceived silence on the matter. The party demanded accountability, highlighting the severity of the atrocity against the Hindu sadhus.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mekedatu project dispute: HD Deve Gowda criticizes Tamil Nadu's opposition

    Mekedatu project dispute: HD Deve Gowda criticizes Tamil Nadu's opposition

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Mauritius govt grants special break to officials for temple inauguration celebrations AJR

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Mauritius govt grants special break to officials for temple inauguration celebrations

    JN.1 cases surpass 1000 mark across India, Karnataka tops the list vkp

    JN.1 cases surpass 1000 mark across India, Karnataka tops the list

    Ola electric scooter's musical 'desi' jugaad steals show at pre-wedding event; earns CEO's praise (WATCH) snt

    Ola electric scooter's musical 'desi' jugaad steals show at pre-wedding event; earns CEO's praise (WATCH)

    Tragedy in Hyderabad: Bengaluru bound Volvo bus overturns, catches fire; one woman burnt alive (WATCH) vkp

    Tragedy in Hyderabad: Bengaluru bound Volvo bus overturns, catches fire; one woman burnt alive (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Is Kangana Ranaut dating THIS mystery guy? Actress spotted holding hands (Photos) RBA

    Is Kangana Ranaut dating THIS mystery guy? Actress spotted holding hands (Photos)

    Mekedatu project dispute: HD Deve Gowda criticizes Tamil Nadu's opposition

    Mekedatu project dispute: HD Deve Gowda criticizes Tamil Nadu's opposition

    Chikkamagaluru: Driver miraculously survives 2000 foot-fall as truck falls down Charmadi ghat vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Driver miraculously survives 2000 foot-fall as truck falls down Charmadi ghat

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Mauritius govt grants special break to officials for temple inauguration celebrations AJR

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Mauritius govt grants special break to officials for temple inauguration celebrations

    No unity Shaheen Afridi looked afraid': Pak journalist questions if team has mental problems in viral rant (WATCH) snt

    'No unity, Shaheen looked afraid': Pak journalist questions if team has mental problems in viral rant (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon