Mob violence in West Bengal: 3 sadhus assaulted over kidnapping suspicions, 12 in custody (WATCH)

Twelve individuals have been apprehended in the aftermath of a brutal assault on three sadhus from Uttar Pradesh, who were en route to the Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal. The incident unfolded in Bengal's Purulia district on Thursday, triggered by suspicions from locals who believed the sadhus to be kidnappers.

Following the assault, the accused are slated to appear before a court in Purulia district, facing legal consequences for their role in the attack on the sadhus.

The sadhus, comprising a man and his two sons, had engaged a vehicle for their journey to Gangasagar to celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival. Trouble arose when they sought directions, and locals, harboring suspicions, accused them of kidnapping, leading to a violent confrontation.

Speaking to reporters, Madhur Goswami, a sadhu who claimed he was assaulted by a mob in West Bengal's Purulia, said, "While we were on our way to Gangasagar, suddenly our car was stopped by a large mob which assaulted us."

Purulia Police clarified that a misunderstanding emerged between the sadhus and three local minor girls due to a language barrier. Allegedly, the girls screamed and fled, prompting locals to apprehend and assault the sadhus. A video from the scene depicted the mob vandalizing a vehicle believed to be associated with the sadhus.

As tensions escalated, local law enforcement intervened, rescuing the sadhus and transporting them to the Kasipur Police Station for safety.

Purulia Police Superintendent Abhijit Banerjee confirmed that a case had been registered, and investigations were underway. Raids were initiated to apprehend those involved in the assault.

Police clarified that the sadhus had lost their way and had stopped to confirm directions with two girls. The girls, frightened, fled the scene, leading locals to mistakenly assume harassment, fueling the confrontation.

Arrangements were made for the sadhus' transportation to the Gangasagar Mela following the incident.

Condemning the incident, the West Bengal BJP criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her perceived silence on the matter. The party demanded accountability, highlighting the severity of the atrocity against the Hindu sadhus.