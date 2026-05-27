Indian Railways has approved a 10-car hydrogen fuel cell train for the Jind-Sonipat route. This is part of a larger push where 100 new projects worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore have been sanctioned for FY 2025-26 to expand the rail network.

The Ministry of Railways has approved the introduction of a 10-car Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based DEMU trainset on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, marking a significant step towards green mobility in the Indian Railways network.

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According to an official communication issued by the Railway Board, sanction has been granted for the introduction of a 10-car formation Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based DPRS 1200 KW DEMU coaches with a maximum operational speed of 75 kmph on the dedicated Jind-Sonipat route.

Railways Sanctions 100 New Projects in Major Infra Push

Earlier in April this year, the Ministry of Railways sanctioned 100 railway projects in FY 2025-26 with a total investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore, marking a sharp rise in spending and expansion as part of its infrastructure push.

According to the Ministry of Railways, this includes a record expansion of over 6,000 kilometres, reflecting a significant jump compared to the previous year. "A total investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore has been committed across these projects, covering more than 6,000 kilometres of railway network. This marks a historic milestone in railway expansion," the ministry said in its release.

The ministry highlighted that the scale of approvals and spending has increased substantially year-on-year. "Compared to FY 2024-25... project approvals have increased by 56 per cent, route coverage has surged by over 114 per cent, and financial commitment has witnessed a remarkable jump of more than 110 per cent," it added.

Easing Congestion and Improving Services

The projects include new railway lines, doubling and multitracking works aimed at easing congestion and improving services. "These are strategically aimed at decongesting saturated routes, improving punctuality, and enhancing passenger experience while expanding connectivity to underserved regions," the ministry said.

Focus on Key States and Remote Area Connectivity

The expansion will cover most major states, with a focus on key regions. "Maharashtra (17 projects), Bihar (11), Jharkhand (10), and Madhya Pradesh (9) emerge as key focus states," the release noted, adding that these states play a critical role in freight and passenger movement.

The ministry also emphasised connectivity in remote and tribal areas. "A major focus has been laid on expanding rail connectivity in tribal and remote regions... ensuring access to markets, healthcare, education and employment opportunities," it said.

(ANI)