Amid a deepening rift, key AIADMK leaders from rival factions led by EPS and CV Shanmugam are holding talks at EPS's residence. The meeting signals a potential reunion, following division over support for the TVK government.

Key AIADMK leaders, including former Lok Sabha Speaker M Thambidurai and MLAs OS Manian, Thalavai Sundaram, and Agri Krishnamurthy are holding discussions at the Chennai residence of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS). The talks follow yesterday's meeting with legislators from the faction led by CV Shanmugam.

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AIADMK Factional Rift and Reunion Talks

In the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK won 47 seats, of which four MLAs have since resigned. In this situation, one faction has been functioning under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, while another faction has been led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani. The faction led by Velumani and Shanmugam had supported the confidence motion moved in favour of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government.

Amid the continuing rift within the AIADMK, more than five MLAs from the CV Shanmugam faction had recently met Edappadi Palaniswami in person and expressed their support following the resignation of the four MLAs. In this context, Thangamani, an MLA belonging to the CV Shanmugam faction, met EPS on Tuesday and presented his faction's demands regarding a possible reunion.

Party Calls for Unity Citing Jayalalithaa

With the possibility of the two AIADMK factions reuniting appearing more likely, an important consultative meeting is currently being held at Edappadi Palaniswami's residence. This is supported by AIADMK's recent message on social media, asserting unity and invoking late party chief J Jaylalitha.

Quoting Jayalalithaa, the statement said, "Even after me, no matter how many centuries pass, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will continue to function solely for the welfare of the people." "This steel fortress, built through the sacrifices of millions of party workers, can no longer be shaken by anyone! From now on, there will be no divisions among us. No one will ever again have a way to destroy this steel fortress. We have only one goal... That is to once again see our "Two Leaves" flag flying over the Fort!", the message said.

Context of the Deepening Rift

This move follows weeks of a deepening rift within the party as the AIADMK faction led by Velumani, extended support to the TVK government in the Tamil Nadu assembly during the floor test, with Velumani accusing AIADMK of carrying out "politics opposing DMK". In response, Edappadi Palaniswami accused the MLAs of "betraying and violating the political principle" of the AIADMK. (ANI)