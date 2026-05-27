Following an internal rift, the AIADMK has called for unity, invoking J Jayalalithaa's legacy. The party asserted there will be "no more divisions" in a bid to reconcile the EPS and Shanmugam-Velumani camps amid MLA defections and resignations.

AIADMK Calls for Unity

Following weeks of internal rift, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday asserted that there will be "no more divisions" within the party, indicating a potential reconciliation between party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and Shanmugam-Velumani camp.

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In a firm message posted on their social media handle, AIADMK invoked the legacy of late chief J Jayalalithaa to call for unity. "Even after me, no matter how many centuries pass, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will continue to function solely for the welfare of the people," AIADMK IT Wing said, quoting Jayalalithaa.

This likely serves as an effort to project an image of internal cohesion following recent challenges to the leadership. The message described the AIADMK as a "steel fortress" built upon the sacrifices of millions of workers, declaring that it can no longer be shaken. "This steel fortress, built through the sacrifices of millions of party workers, can no longer be shaken by anyone! From now on, there will be no divisions among us. No one will ever again have a way to destroy this steel fortress. We have only one goal. That is to once again see our 'Two Leaves' flag flying over the Fort," the statement said.

Deepening Rift and Defections

This move follows weeks of intense speculation regarding a deepening rift as the AIADMK faction led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani extended support to the TVK government in the Tamil Nadu assembly during the floor test, with Velumani accusing AIADMK of carrying out "politics opposing DMK".

The AIADMK had earlier sought the disqualification of 25 rebel MLAs who defied EPS' directives. In response, Edappadi Palaniswami accused the MLAs of "betraying and violating the political principle" of the AIADMK. However, the CV Shanmugam faction MLAs, who voted for the ruling TVK during the trust vote, are likely to face a bid for disqualification for violating the anti-defection law. A truce among some of the remaining MLAs is likely on the cards as rebel MLA P Balakrishna Reddy extended support to Palaniswami. On Monday, five AIADMK MLAs had already submitted apology letters to the Speaker's office expressing their support for the EPS faction.

MLA Resignations Reduce Party Strength

However, the party suffered another setback on Tuesday after Ambasamudram AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya resigned, following the exit of three MLAs who joined hands with the ruling TVK. With Subaya's resignation, the total number of resignations from the AIADMK camp has risen to four, reducing the party's strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to 43 MLAs. The total number of vacant Assembly constituencies has now risen to five, including the Tiruchirappalli constituency where actor-turned-politician Vijay had contested.

Accusations of 'Horse-Trading'

While Edappadi K Palaniswami accused TVK of "horse-trading", AIADMK turncoat and Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan instead blamed EPS for MLAs leaving his camp. (ANI)