CPI(M) MP John Brittas condemned the ED raid at Pinarayi Vijayan's residence as political vendetta, accusing the Congress of being part of the 'game'. The raids are part of the ED's probe into the controversial CMRL financial transactions case.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Wednesday strongly condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, labelling the action a clear case of political vendetta and the Congress party is part and parcel of this game.

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Speaking on the issue, Brittas stated that the party was unsurprised by the action, drawing parallels to past instances where central agencies allegedly targeted the veteran leader, and accused the political rivals of joining forces to undermine Vijayan through falsely imposed cases. Brittas says, "We are not surprised. This is a clear demonstration of political vendetta. Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan has been haunted many times by central agencies. During the Emergency, he was thrashed, and there was an attempt to physically eliminate him. Numerous cases have been falsely imposed on him. We must also underscore the fact that in this unfolding drama, the BJP is not alone; the Congress party is part and parcel of this game."

'No Objection to Any Investigation'

He further stated that the CPI(M) has no objection to any investigation, even if the case is handed over to international agencies like the FBI, Mossad, or Interpol, noting that four central agencies are already on the matter. "Just before the elections, Rahul Gandhi came to Kerala, descended upon the state, and his very first question was, 'Why are central agencies not implicating Pinarayi Vijayan, arresting him, and putting him behind bars?' We have absolutely no issue with any investigation. Four central agencies are already investigating this matter, including the Income Tax Department, ED, SFIO, and the Registrar of Companies. We have no problem even if they hand over this case to the FBI, Mossad, or Interpol. Let them do that," he added.

ED Raids in CMRL Case

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 10 premises in Keralam, including the residences of former Keralam Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case. Officials said the raids are underway from early Wednesday, covering all the locations based on specific inputs against the accused linked to the controversial CMRL financial transactions case that had rocked Keralam politics during the tenure of Vijayan.

ED's action comes a day after the Keralam High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the agency's investigation into the CMRL case. The ED is probing the case after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Though the case does not directly involve Vijayan, the controversy had acquired massive political significance after allegations surfaced that CMRL had made questionable payments to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, an IT firm owned by Veena Thaikkandiyil, the daughter of Vijayan. (ANI)