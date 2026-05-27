Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at PM Modi's heatwave safety appeal, questioning his silence on inflation. He stated that people are sweating more from 'BJP-sponsored inflation' than the actual heat.

PM Modi's Heatwave Appeal The remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of messages on X urging citizens to take precautions against rising temperatures, stay hydrated, and extend help to those affected by the heatwave. In his posts, PM Modi said that temperatures are continuously rising across the country, making daily life difficult, and appealed to citizens to remain cautious. "Temperatures are continuously rising in different parts of the country, and along with this, the many difficulties caused by the heat in daily life are also increasing. I urge all my fellow citizens to take as many precautions as possible. Please keep yourselves hydrated and carry water with you when stepping out of your homes. In such weather, your sensitivity also becomes a great source of support. If possible, do offer a glass of water to anyone who is thirsty. I also appreciate those people who keep water in pitchers outside their homes and shops so that anyone can drink from them," he wrote. Care for Animals and Birds In separate posts, the Prime Minister also urged citizens to care for animals and birds during the extreme heat. "In this extreme heat, let us also remember the birds and animals around us. A small bowl of water kept outside your home, balconies, terraces, shops or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. May compassion guide us in these difficult days," PM Modi wrote on X. Check on the Elderly He also asked people to check on elderly family members during the heatwave. "Whenever possible, call and check on elderly parents, grandparents and loved ones during this heatwave. Remind them to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out in peak afternoon hours and take rest whenever possible," PM Modi's X post read. Delhi's Heatwave Action Plan Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also posted on X, saying the national capital is implementing its Heatwave Action Plan 2026 in mission mode under the PM's guidance. She highlighted measures such as the distribution of over 10 lakh ORS packets, deployment of mobile heat relief vans, activation of water bell systems in schools, and provision of water and cooling points for animals and birds. IMD Issues Heatwave Alert At the same time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that large parts of central and northwest India will continue to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for the next several days. Delhi has also recorded extreme temperatures touching 45°C, with multiple states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar and Odisha under heat alerts.With temperatures soaring across many parts of the country, authorities have urged people to avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and seek immediate medical attention in case of heat-related symptoms such as dizziness, dehydration or exhaustion. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a sharp counterattack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal urging citizens to stay safe amid the ongoing heatwave, alleging that the government is silent on inflation while speaking about public welfare during extreme weather conditions. In a post on X, Kharge said people are "breaking out in sweat from the fire of BJP-sponsored inflation," and questioned the Prime Minister over rising prices. "We can endure the heat, but the common people are breaking out in sweat from the fire of BJP-sponsored inflation. Won't you ever say something about the looting by your own government, Mr. Modi?" Kharge wrote. https://x.com/kharge/status/2059511938443579832The remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of messages on X urging citizens to take precautions against rising temperatures, stay hydrated, and extend help to those affected by the heatwave. In his posts, PM Modi said that temperatures are continuously rising across the country, making daily life difficult, and appealed to citizens to remain cautious. "Temperatures are continuously rising in different parts of the country, and along with this, the many difficulties caused by the heat in daily life are also increasing. I urge all my fellow citizens to take as many precautions as possible. Please keep yourselves hydrated and carry water with you when stepping out of your homes. In such weather, your sensitivity also becomes a great source of support. If possible, do offer a glass of water to anyone who is thirsty. I also appreciate those people who keep water in pitchers outside their homes and shops so that anyone can drink from them," he wrote.In separate posts, the Prime Minister also urged citizens to care for animals and birds during the extreme heat. "In this extreme heat, let us also remember the birds and animals around us. A small bowl of water kept outside your home, balconies, terraces, shops or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. May compassion guide us in these difficult days," PM Modi wrote on X.He also asked people to check on elderly family members during the heatwave. "Whenever possible, call and check on elderly parents, grandparents and loved ones during this heatwave. Remind them to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out in peak afternoon hours and take rest whenever possible," PM Modi's X post read.Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also posted on X, saying the national capital is implementing its Heatwave Action Plan 2026 in mission mode under the PM's guidance. She highlighted measures such as the distribution of over 10 lakh ORS packets, deployment of mobile heat relief vans, activation of water bell systems in schools, and provision of water and cooling points for animals and birds.At the same time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that large parts of central and northwest India will continue to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for the next several days. Delhi has also recorded extreme temperatures touching 45°C, with multiple states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar and Odisha under heat alerts.With temperatures soaring across many parts of the country, authorities have urged people to avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and seek immediate medical attention in case of heat-related symptoms such as dizziness, dehydration or exhaustion. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source