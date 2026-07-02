Ahead of the peak monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh, devotees and BJP's Minority Morcha organised a special Havan at a Shimla temple, praying for divine protection from natural disasters like landslides and flash floods.

With the southwest monsoon setting in across Himachal Pradesh and forecasts indicating a prolonged spell of heavy rainfall, devotees gathered at the Radha-Krishna Temple in Ganj Bazaar, Shimla, on Thursday to perform a special Havan (Yagya) and offer prayers seeking divine protection from monsoon-related disasters.

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The religious programme, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Himachal Pradesh Minority Morcha, also featured a community Bhandara. Residents, party workers, and members from different communities participated in large numbers, praying for the safety and well-being of people in Himachal Pradesh as well as across the country. Participants collectively prayed for protection from excessive rainfall, landslides, flash floods, and other natural calamities, expressing hope that the monsoon season remains peaceful and does not lead to loss of life or damage to property. BJP member of the Rajya Sabha, Sikander Kumar, also took part in the Havan and offered prayers alongside party leaders and residents.

BJP Minority Morcha Explains Yagya's Purpose

Speaking to ANI, Gurmeet Singh, President of the BJP Himachal Pradesh Minority Morcha, said the Yagya was organised ahead of the peak monsoon season with the objective of praying for environmental protection and safeguarding people from natural disasters. "The purpose of this Yagya is to pray for the protection of the environment and for the safety of people from natural disasters. Over the last few years, states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed devastating disasters during the monsoon. Instead of waiting for calamities to strike, we have organised this Yagya before the monsoon intensifies and prayed to God to bless everyone with safety and peace," Singh said.

Call for Environmental Conservation

He further stressed the need for environmental conservation, urging people to actively protect forests and wildlife. "We must protect the environment by preventing the cutting of trees and forests and by safeguarding wildlife. Forest fires are one of the biggest threats, and everyone should work to prevent them. Large amounts are spent every year on plantation drives, but equal attention should also be given to ensuring the survival and proper growth of those saplings," he added.

Singh also stated that prayers were offered for peace across the country and to ensure that people do not face displacement or loss due to heavy rains.

A Collective Prayer for Safety

Speaking to ANI, event organiser Himanshi Marwari said the Havan was conducted to seek divine blessings for the safety of people, especially as monsoon rains often bring fear and uncertainty in the hill state. "In recent years, people have become anxious whenever it rains because of the disasters associated with the monsoon. Through this Yagya, we prayed for everyone's safety and well-being. We are grateful that people from all faiths and communities joined us in this initiative. Residents from Ganj Bazaar, Lower Bazaar and nearby areas participated wholeheartedly, reflecting a collective spirit of harmony and concern for society," Marwari said.

She added that the organisers prayed that no family should face hardship during the rainy season and that even in times of difficulty, people receive timely support and protection.

BJP's Commitment to Public Welfare

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar said the BJP Minority Morcha has consistently undertaken programmes focused on public welfare and social service. "The last few years have shown how destructive the monsoon can be in Himachal Pradesh. While governments perform their responsibilities during disasters, society also has an important role to play. During previous disasters, BJP workers actively participated in relief and rescue efforts and stood with affected families. This initiative is another effort to pray for the safety of the people before the peak monsoon season begins," Kumar said.

He also congratulated the Minority Morcha for organising the programme and said the prayers were not limited to Himachal Pradesh but extended to the safety of people across the country and overall environmental well-being. "We pray that no such disaster causes suffering to people in the coming years and that everyone remains safe during the monsoon season. Along with relief work, it is equally important to create awareness and strengthen society's commitment to protecting the environment," he added. (ANI)