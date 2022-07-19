Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railway removes service charges for food, drinks; but there's a catch

    The prices of tea and coffee will remain the same for all passengers who have pre-ordered or ordered on the train, with no rate increase.

    Indian Railway removes service charges for food, drinks; but there's a catch - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    The Railways has eliminated on-board service charges for all meals and beverages that are not pre-ordered on premium trains. There is, however, a catch, Rs 50 surcharge has been added to the prices of snacks, lunches, and dinners.

    The prices of tea and coffee will remain the same for all passengers who have pre-ordered it or ordered on the train, with no rate increase.

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) used to charge an additional Rs. 50 when a passenger ordered food while travelling, even if it was simply a Rs 20 cup of tea or coffee if they had not pre-booked their meals along with their train ticket. 

    Passengers on premium trains such as the Rajdhani, Duronto, and Shatabdi who have not pre-booked their meals will now pay Rs 20 for tea (similar to the amount paid by those who pre-booked their meals). Previously, such non-pre-booked tea cost Rs 70, including the service charge.

    Breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks were previously priced at Rs 105, Rs 185, and Rs 90, respectively, with an additional charge of Rs 50 levied with each meal. However, passengers will now have to pay Rs 155, Rs 235, and Rs 140 for these meals, with a service charge, added on top.

    "Eliminating the service charge will only affect tea and coffee prices. In this case, a passenger who has not pre-booked will pay the same price as a passenger who has. However, the service charge amount has been added to the cost of meals for non-booked facilities for all other meals," a government official said. 

    Passengers who have not booked the on-board services on Vande Bharat trains must pay the same amount for breakfast/lunch or dinner/evening snacks as they did when they were charged service charges, with the increase reflected in the cost of the food rather than the charges.

    Also Read: Mumbai's CSMT gets second sleeping pod facility for passengers

    Also Read: Watch: Man's superfast speed while booking tickets gets praise from netizens
     

    Also Read: Deccan Queen, India's first deluxe train, Celebrates 92 years
     

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Factcheck Caste and religion are NOT new additions to armed forces recruitment application

    Factcheck: Caste and religion are NOT new additions to armed forces recruitment application

    Haryana horror Police officer mowed to death by mining mafia in Nuh gcw

    Haryana horror: Police officer mowed to death by mining mafia in Nuh

    Bihar man stabbed 6 times for watching Nupur Sharma s video gcw

    Bihar man stabbed 6 times for watching Nupur Sharma's video

    NEET 2022 Police complaint fictitious lodged with wrong intents NTA informed gcw

    NEET 2022: Police complaint 'fictitious', lodged with 'wrong intents', NTA informed

    Kallakurichi case: Supreme Court refuses to stay second autopsy, to hear plea of girl's parents

    Kallakurichi case: Supreme Court refuses to stay second autopsy, to hear plea of girl's parents

    Recent Stories

    Video and pictures: Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pregnant? Actress' latest photos spark pregnancy rumours RBA

    Video and pictures: Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pregnant? Actress' latest photos spark pregnancy rumours

    Ben Stokes ODI retirement: Nasser Hussain slams crunch scheduling; terms it madness for players-ayh

    Ben Stokes' ODI retirement: Nasser Hussain slams crunch scheduling; terms it 'madness for players'

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara 7 South beauties who dazzled in a saree drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara, 7 South beauties who dazzled in a saree

    Factcheck Caste and religion are NOT new additions to armed forces recruitment application

    Factcheck: Caste and religion are NOT new additions to armed forces recruitment application

    Instagram to let users buy from small businesses directly via DMs Here s how it will work gcw

    Instagram to let users buy from small businesses directly via DMs; Here's how it will work

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon