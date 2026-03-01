AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal hailed a court's 'historic' decision to discharge him in the Delhi excise case. At a Jantar Mantar rally, he called the verdict a 'tight slap' on PM Modi and Amit Shah, whom he accused of conspiracy.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a rally at Jantar Mantar and hailed the recent "historic decision" of the court, which he said was in favour of the people of the national capital city Delhi and the country. Referring to the court order delivered two days ago, Kejriwal said, "The day before yesterday, a Delhi court delivered a historic verdict in favour of the people of Delhi and the country. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi and the country. I want to thank the judge. In today's atmosphere of fear, the judge delivered such a bold decision." The rally comes after a Delhi court discharged Kejriwal, former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the Delhi excise police case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Accuses PM Modi, Amit Shah of Conspiracy

Kerjriwal alleged that for the past four years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah conspired against him and his party. "For four years, Modi ji and Amit Shah conspired to harass the people of Delhi. They said Kejriwal is corrupt, Kejriwal has taken 100 crores, they troubled the people... The judge has ruled that Modi ji, you are lying, the case is fake and Kejriwal is honest. Lawyers are saying that such a judgment is written after centuries," he said. Targeting the BJP leadership, the former Delhi Chief Minister further stated, "To finish AAP, Modi ji himself was monitoring this case. But this verdict is a tight slap on the face of Modi ji, Amit Shah and the BJP."

'I Do Not Take Bribes'

Speaking about his personal journey, Kejriwal said, "I love my country very much. When I was studying at IIT, I got good marks. If I wanted, I could have gone to America for a job, but I thought the country is in a bad condition, who will take care of it? I joined the Income Tax Department. The first case that came before me, a CA asked how much money it would take. I said I do not take bribes. People in the entire department used to swear by my honesty." He added, "I became Chief Minister, and then Prime Minister Modi ji ordered I don't know how many inquiries against me, but nothing was found."

Slams BJP, Congress Governance

Targeting both the Congress and the BJP, Kejriwal said, "People, troubled by Congress corruption, gave a full majority to the BJP government. But what have they received in 12 years? There are no good roads, no water. Railways, airlines, banks, education -- everything is ruined today."