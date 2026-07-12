A new gallery showcasing Lord Ram's journeys through India's rivers and another for "divine darshan" will be created at the Ram Mandir complex, announced Nripendra Misra. The gallery will use immersive technology for a unique experience.

Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, on Sunday said that a new gallery will be created that will showcase Lord Ram's journeys through India's rivers and His links with them. Misra, who chaired the construction committee meetings, said a gallery will also be dedicated to the "divine darshan".

"Yesterday's meeting took place at two locations. One at the temple complex and the second at the museum. The first meeting primarily reviewed the ongoing construction work, and now our primary focus is ensuring that L&T and TCE complete the certification they are required to provide as quickly as possible, as they have a two-year defect liability period... It was a lengthy meeting, and everyone now wants the work to be completed by August 15th, at the latest... A detailed discussion took place at the museum," Misra told ANI.

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New Immersive Galleries Planned

He said some new decisions were taken. "A new gallery will be created that will showcase Lord Ram's journeys through India's rivers... We'll create an entire gallery using immersive technology... When people visit the temple, it's usually very crowded, so they have to leave quickly. Therefore, we'll be hosting a program of 'Darshan' here. This will be an entire gallery dedicated to the divine darshan, where we'll take visitors to the museum, from the ground floor of the Ram Lalla temple to Kuber Tila," he said.

"It's immersive. It feels as if you're standing there, and the filming will be done using that technology. All decisions have been made, and it's a four-month project. I think photography will begin in two weeks," he added.

Digital Donations and Trust Management

Answering queries on the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Misra effort will be made to encourage digital payments.

"I have no knowledge of this (new appointments to the Temple Trust). This is entirely a matter of the Trust's management... I don't know if the date of July 18th has been set (for applications of Temple Trust CEO)... The CEO will be under the Trust. He is not independent," he said.

"We also try as much as possible that the payments are done through a digital medium. So if there is a digital donation, then it is a big thing. The less cash is handled, the better it is," he added.

Final Phase of Construction and Timelines

Misra had said yesterday that work is being done on the four-kilometre-long boundary wall and the auditorium located outside the temple complex. "We will complete the memorial associated with the temple. The only remaining task is arranging for the flame that is to burn continuously. All other construction is finished. Then there is another memorial, which we expect to be completed by the end of July. This marks the final phase of the temple construction work. Thus, all construction work on the temple itself will be finished by July 30th. Two remaining projects will continue," he said.

"The four-kilometre-long boundary wall and the auditorium located outside the temple complex, the work on which will extend until around November or December. Additionally, regarding the 'Ram Katha Sangrahalay,' which comprises 20 galleries, its storyline has been finalised," he added

He expressed confidence that the boundary wall will be completed by September 30. (ANI)