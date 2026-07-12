Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said his government is working to restore the Kaleshwaram project with experts, accusing the BRS of corruption. He urged against politicising the issue, stating it will be handled by technical and statutory agencies.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the state government is working to restore the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project by engaging experts, while accusing the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of irregularities in the execution of the project and urging political parties not to politicise the issue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Reddy said the government had appointed officials and experts to assess and restore the project. "We are trying to restore the Kaleshwaram Project. That is why we appointed officials and internationally renowned experts on this issue. We are trying our level best. Don't politicise these projects. Whatever happened, happened. Whatever was looted was looted. They (BRS leaders) are steeped in lies and corruption. They are looters and cheaters," Reddy said.

CM Urges Against Politicisation

Reddy further appealed to farmers and opposition leaders not to politicise the Kaleshwaram Project issue, saying the matter was serious and would be addressed strictly in accordance with the recommendations of technical experts and statutory agencies.

Expert-led Restoration

Reddy said the state government was following the guidance of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and the Central Water Commission (CWC), adding that rehabilitation work on the project would be carried out under the NDSA's supervision. He said the government had engaged experts in water resources, construction, civil engineering and structural engineering to assess the project.

"We are not experts; we are political executives and administrators. We have engaged experts to examine the project and suggest the way forward. Once we receive all the reports by the end of August, we will be in a position to say more," CM Reddy said.

Reddy Launches Scathing Attack on BRS Leaders

The CM further mockingly said (K T Rama Rao) KTR and Harish Rao should "go to Kaleshwaram and jump into the water, tying a stone to themselves," adding that it would rid the state of "bad luck." He further alleged that the BRS leaders had "committed sins" and were misleading the public.

Reddy also targeted former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), claiming that he was "ashamed" and staying at his farmhouse, while describing KTR and Harish Rao as "shameless." Escalating the attack, the leader made another controversial remark, saying that "if you cut them and spill their blood on the farms, farmers will be able to cultivate their crops," before alleging that the BRS leaders and some retired engineers were being "oversmart" and needed "belt treatment."

About Kaleshwaram Project

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project or KLIP is a multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari River in Kaleshwaram, Bhupalpally, Telangana, India. Currently the world's largest multi-stage lift irrigation project,its farthest upstream influence is at the confluence of the Pranhita and Godavari rivers. (ANI)