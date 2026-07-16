The Indian Navy will commission 'Malvan', its second Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), on July 22. Built by Cochin Shipyard, the vessel boasts over 80% indigenous content, reflecting India's Aatmanirbhar vision.

The Indian Navy will commission Malvan, the second of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), on July 22, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement on Thursday. The ceremony will be presided over by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, in the presence of Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. Other senior naval officers, representatives from Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Kochi, veterans and distinguished guests will be in attendance.

Symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, Malvan epitomises India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in modern naval shipbuilding and design. With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the ship exemplifies India's growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration, as per the ministry.

Compact, yet formidable, the ship reflects agility, precision and endurance - qualities essential for asserting dominance in shallow waters.

The upcoming commissioning of Malvan marks the continued induction of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water warriors - sleek, swift and proudly Indian, the ministry added. (ANI)