RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari resigned from all party posts after 20 years, citing repeated humiliation. He urged Tejashwi Yadav to introspect on the party's direction, stating his patience had run out and it was better to part ways.

Declaring that "enough is enough," Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari on Thursday resigned from all party posts, alleging humiliation by sections of the party leadership and urging Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav to introspect over the party's direction, treatment of workers and its internal functioning.

'Patience Has Run Out'

Speaking to ANI after announcing his decision, Tiwari said he had served the RJD with complete dedication for two decades but could no longer continue after facing repeated humiliation over the past several months. "When the Rashtriya Janata Dal was going through its worst phase, National President Lalu Prasad Ji called me in 2014 and gave me the responsibility of spokesperson and media in-charge. I fulfilled that responsibility with full loyalty and honesty. I saw the RJD grow from about 10 MLAs to a party of 80 MLAs. But the way the party has treated a loyal worker who served with such honesty--my patience has finally run out. It is better to part ways than to live in humiliation every day," Tiwari said.

A Call for Introspection

He alleged that despite repeatedly raising his grievances with senior leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, no corrective action was taken. "I complained to many senior leaders; they all gave assurances but did nothing. I told Tejashwi Ji that things cannot continue like this, but he also took no notice. Some people in the party now consider themselves so powerful that even Tejashwi Ji's voice does not seem to matter before them," he said.

Urging the RJD leader to reflect on the party's current state, Tiwari said, "Tejashwi Ji needs to reflect. Politics cannot be done by becoming directionless. He must examine the party's condition, its direction, the lack of respect for workers, and identify those who are eating away at the party like termites. I never took even a needle's worth of benefit from the party. Yet, the party did not even give me basic respect."

Speculation on Future Political Path

He further added, "I can't answer the question of joining BJP yet. I will sit with my people, meet them, and talk to them. I was working for sportsmen and players as a sports activist. I will keep working for the people. After seeing what people's opinion is, the next decision will be taken. In politics, I am a 24-carat pure person. My life is an open book. You all are witnesses; everyone is a witness. I haven't hurt even a single person. I have followed every single rule of discipline. Every leader in the party knows this. Tejashwi ji's heart must know."

"Why wouldn't someone go where they get respect? If one person dominates and humiliates everyone, and the leader remains silent, then why would anyone stay in that party? I had informed Shri Tejashwi ji on several occasions about the leader's return from abroad. But when I saw that even his intention didn't seem to be to do justice, then I felt that enough is enough," Tiwari said.

In a self-recorded video, Tiwari announced his resignation from all party positions after informing RJD state president Mangni Lal Mandal and other senior leaders. He also maintained that while RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi had always treated him with respect, the current organisational atmosphere had left him with no option but to quit.

On speculation over his political future, including reports linking him to the BJP, Tiwari said he would consult his supporters before taking any decision. "I can't answer the question of joining the BJP yet. I will sit with my people, meet them and talk to them. I have given 20 years of my life and my entire youth to this party. Why wouldn't someone go where they get respect? If one person dominates and humiliates everyone, and the leader remains silent, then why would anyone stay in that party?" he said. (ANI)