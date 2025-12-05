Congress MP Pramod Tiwari raised the issue of mass IndiGo flight cancellations in the Rajya Sabha, impacting millions of travellers. He criticized the government's 'monopoly policy' for the chaos, which saw over 500 flights disrupted.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday raised the issue of widespread IndiGo flight disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, calling it a matter of "propriety" and urging the government to address the plight of passengers across the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Millions of passengers in India have faced travel disruptions due to the cancellation of over 500 IndiGo flights. This matter directly concerns the House," Tiwari said.

Highlighting concerns of MPs who travel to their constituencies over the weekend, Tiwari added, "Today is Friday. Since many members don't have sittings on Saturdays and Sundays, they travel to their councils to fulfil their responsibilities. At a time when everyone has reservations and needs to travel, these flights are being postponed indefinitely and then cancelled."

Calling for immediate action, he said, "This is a matter of propriety for the House. It should be addressed. I am pleased that the Chairman acknowledged this. He directed the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, who has stated that he has certainly asked the Civil Aviation Minister to come prepared and inform the House."

Opposition Blames 'Monopoly Policy'

Tiwari further criticised the government over alleged monopoly practices. "This question does not pertain only to MPs. This is connected to India's travellers. This is the result of the government's monopoly policy of entrusting everything to one or two people," he said.

DGCA Cites Operational Challenges

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo's operational breakdowns were caused by transitional challenges in implementing Phase 2 of the revised Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms, gaps in crew planning, and constraints arising from the winter season. The revised fatigue-management rules came into effect in two stages, July 1 and November 1, 2025, following court directions.

The large-scale cancellations have sparked a political confrontation, with Opposition leaders holding the Centre responsible. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi echoed the criticism, referring to the rise of duopolies under the current administration. In an X post, he said, "It is sad to see the state of Indian aviation. The Indian aviation industry was once competitive and encouraged new market players. Yet the advent of the Modi government also brought the era of monopolies and duopolies... Even now, duopolies and cartels exist in many businesses, affecting poor and middle-class Indians. It will be wise for the Modi government to rethink its approach towards the Indian industry."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday appealed to the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) and Pilots for Cooperation amid ongoing IndiGo travel disruptions across the nation. In a statement, DGCA wrote, "In light of the current disruptions due M/s Indigo affecting air travel, where several flights across the country have been impacted due to operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns, and rising seasonal demand, the aviation sector is experiencing significant strain. These disruptions have led to delays, passenger inconvenience, and increased pressure on airline operations."

This comes after continuous airline operational disruptions nationwide, with over 500 IndiGo flights delayed or cancelled on Friday, according to the latest report, causing severe inconvenience to travellers.