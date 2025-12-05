BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slammed the DMK govt as 'undemocratic' over the Karthigai Deepam row for defying court orders. The issue, involving a sacred lamp on Thiruparankundram hill, led to a political clash in the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launched a scathing attack against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the Madurai Karthigai Deepam row, calling the DMK government "undemocratic and fascist" for not following the court directions.

Surya criticises arrests, vows to 'boot out' DMK govt

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the BJP MP criticised the detention of BJP workers protesting against the DMK for going up to the Deepam pillar on the Thirupparankundram hilltop and lighting the Karthigai Deepam. He said, "The undemocratic arrests of BJP and opposition leaders of Tamil Nadu speak of the undemocratic tendencies of the DMK. Looks like CM Stalin is drawing inspiration from his namesake from earlier communist days and attacking the opposition for raising legitimate questions."

"Despite the Court orders allowing the devotees to light the lamp, the state government in Tamil Nadu is not facilitating the Court order. As 2026 nears, and as Tamil Nadu gears up for elections, the people are determined to boot out this undemocratic fascist government and bring in change in Tamil Nadu," Surya added.

The Thiruparankundram controversy

For centuries, Thiruparankundram hill has been regarded as a centre of religious coexistence and communal harmony. The hill houses the historic Subramaniya Swamy Temple, the Kasi Viswanathar Temple, and the Sikkander Badusha Dargah, a 17th-century mosque built long after the temples came into existence.

Earlier this week, acting on a petition filed by a right-wing activist, Justice GR Swaminathan ordered state authorities to ensure that the sacred lamp was lit atop the hill. However, government officials viewed this as a break from the longstanding practice of lighting the lamp at the nearby Deepa Mandapam, a ritual followed for several years. Following this, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court permitted the petitioner to go up to the Deepam pillar on the Thirupparankundram hilltop to light the Karthigai Deepam, while ordering the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide adequate security, after it found that its earlier order on the ritual had been willfully disobeyed.

Political row escalates in Delhi

On the Madurai Karthigai Deepam row, Union Minister L. Murugan said, "The High Court has given a judgment that the people can go to the temple to light the lamp, but the Police tried to attack those people. The court has directed that police protection should be provided to those going to light the lamp by the Tamil Nadu government, but the police did not allow the devotees."

DMK hits back, sparks ruckus in Lok Sabha

DMK MP TR Baalu raised the issue in the Lok Sabha today, sparking a fresh row inside the House with a heated exchange of words and ruckus. Baalu claimed, "Thirupparankundram is a recognised and official Hindu religious set-up. But some miscreants wanted to create a problem, and they went to court and got a judgment."

Balu's also made unparliamentary remarks against the Madras High Court judge, which were expunged from the proceedings. The DMK MP's remarks prompted a fierce response from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who called his remarks against the judiciary. He said, "Mr Balu, we do not oppose what you say, but you cannot speak against the judiciary. This is unprecedented. If every member is allowed to speak whatever they want, the House cannot run."

Speaking to reporters outside the House, DMK MP TR Baalu said, "Communal forces have created a tension in Tamil Nadu. A 2017 judgment has been overruled by the communal forces. It is not correct. Communal harmony enjoyed by the Tamil people will be spoiled."

Later, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, also lashed out at TR Baalu over the Madurai Karthigai Deepam row. (ANI)