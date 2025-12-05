IndiGo has apologised for cancelling all domestic departures from Delhi on Dec 5, 2025, citing a 'serious operational crisis.' The airline will process automatic refunds and offer full waivers on cancellations and rescheduling for affected passengers.

IndiGo on Friday issued a detailed public apology to passengers, confirming the full-day cancellation of all domestic departures from Delhi Airport (DEL) on December 5, 2025, amid massive operational disruptions across the country.

IndiGo's Apology and System Reboot

In its apology, IndiGo said, "To each one of our customers - We are truly sorry and we will take care. We deeply apologize and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest."

The airline acknowledged a "serious operational crisis" that has led to widespread cancellations, long airport queues and limited information for passengers. It added that December 5 would see the "highest number of cancellations" as IndiGo undertakes a system reboot to stabilise schedules starting tomorrow.

Support Measures for Affected Passengers

IndiGo assured passengers of multiple support measures, stating, "We will ensure that all refunds for your cancellations will be processed automatically to your original mode of payment. Full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests for bookings between December 5-15, 2025."

"Thousands of hotel rooms and surface transport arranged for stranded customers. Food and snacks being provided at airports. Lounge access being arranged for senior citizens wherever possible. The airline requested passengers to avoid travelling to the airport if their flight is cancelled and advised them to use its website and AI assistant for updates, refunds and rebookings," the Airline said.

Commitment to Rebuild Trust

IndiGo added that it has significantly expanded its contact centre capacity to reduce wait times, stating, "We want you to know that you will see incremental progress. We will do everything to earn back your trust... We can't lose it at any cost."

DGCA Addresses Nationwide Disruptions

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) appealed to the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) and pilots for cooperation amid the ongoing disruptions.

The DGCA said, "In light of the current disruptions due to M/s IndiGo affecting air travel, where several flights across the country have been impacted due to operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns and rising seasonal demand, the aviation sector is experiencing significant strain."

It noted that over 500 IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled on Friday, causing nationwide inconvenience. "As we approach the fog season, peak holiday period and marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges," the regulator said, urging full cooperation from pilot bodies to ensure stable operations and minimise further delays. (ANI)