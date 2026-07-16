ICMR's i-DRONE initiative study in Telangana reveals drone-transport of TB samples cut diagnosis time from 15 to 5 days. The project also drastically reduced patients' out-of-pocket expenditure from around Rs 9,451 to just Rs 91.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), under its flagship i-DRONE initiative, has found that drone-assisted transport of tuberculosis (TB) sputum samples can significantly improve access to diagnostic services for people living in remote and underserved areas. The findings are based on a programme-based study conducted in Telangana's Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district in collaboration with AIIMS Bibinagar and the District TB Office under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP).

Faster Diagnosis and Reduced Patient Burden

The study compared the conventional system, in which patients travelled to diagnostic centres, with a drone-enabled model under which sputum samples were collected at nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-centres (SCs) and transported by drones to designated TB diagnostic laboratories (TB Units). The study enrolled 840 participants and found that the median turnaround time for TB diagnosis declined from 15 days to five days after the introduction of drone-based sample transport. Diagnostic delays were also significantly reduced, enabling earlier confirmation of the disease and faster clinical decision-making.

The study also found a substantial reduction in the financial burden on patients. The mean out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) for TB diagnosis fell from around Rs 9,451 under the conventional system to about Rs 91 during the drone-enabled phase. The reduction was largely attributed to lower travel costs, reduced wage loss, and the availability of sputum collection closer to patients' homes. The median OOPE during the drone-enabled phase was zero, indicating that many participants incurred no travel-related expenses for diagnosis.

Hub-and-Spoke Network Implementation

The intervention was implemented through a hub-and-spoke network connecting 11 Primary Health Centres, 60 sub-centres, and four TB Units, allowing patients to submit sputum samples at health facilities closer to their villages instead of travelling long distances to diagnostic centres.

Speaking on the findings, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General, ICMR, said, "Affordable and timely access to diagnosis remains central to India's TB elimination efforts. This study demonstrates how technology can help bridge geographical barriers and reduce the burden on patients, particularly those living in remote areas. The evidence generated through the i-DRONE initiative will help inform future public health innovations while complementing existing healthcare delivery systems."

Operational Insights and Future Scope

Healthcare workers who participated in the study reported that drone-enabled transport reduced delays, improved operational efficiency, and was well accepted by communities after initial familiarisation. The study also identified operational challenges, including weather conditions, payload limitations, and the need for continued training, underscoring the importance of careful planning for wider implementation.

The researchers noted that the findings are based on programme implementation in a single district and provide important operational evidence on the role of drone-enabled logistics in strengthening healthcare delivery in geographically challenging areas. They added that further implementation across diverse settings would help generate additional evidence for informed decision-making.

About the i-DRONE Initiative

The study adds to the growing body of evidence generated under the ICMR's i-DRONE initiative, which is exploring the safe and effective use of drones to transport vaccines, medicines, blood products, diagnostic specimens, tissues, and other medical supplies to improve healthcare access in difficult terrains across the country. (ANI)