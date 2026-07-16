UP Congress chief Ajay Rai has slammed the demolition notice against Azam Khan's Jauhar University. He alleges it's a BJP tactic to divert public attention from a 'systematic looting' of offerings and land related to the Ram Mandir.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Thursday criticised the state government over the demolition notice issued against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, alleging that such actions were being taken to divert attention from the Ram Mandir issue.

'Diversion from Ram Mandir Scandal'

Reacting to the notice issued by the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) against the university, Rai said, "This government is embroiled in the theft of offerings made to Lord Ram. There has been a systematic looting of offerings, donations, and land in Lord Ram's darbar, orchestrated collectively by the RSS and BJP."

He alleged that actions like the demolition notice against Jauhar University and restrictions on non-vegetarian food at King George's Medical University (KGMU) were attempts to divert public attention. "To divert attention from these scandals, they resort to tactics like demolishing buildings at Jauhar University or banning non-vegetarian food at KGMU," he told ANI.

Rai also targeted the state government over the issue of cow protection and alleged that no action had been taken despite Uttar Pradesh being among the major exporters of beef. "They ignore Shankaracharya's proposal to declare the cow as the 'National Mother' and never give it any thought. Despite being the largest exporter of beef from Uttar Pradesh to the world, Yogi Adityanath hasn't taken any action to stop it," he alleged.

Congress leader further accused the government of trying to create divisions among people, saying, "Their focus remains on shifting the narrative away from the theft of donations and offerings in Lord Ram's darbar. These actions are fundamentally unethical and aim solely at creating a Hindu-Muslim divide among the people."

Government Defends Action

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak defended the action against Jauhar University, saying the government would ensure that law and order was maintained and that no illegal activity was allowed. "Our government is committed to maintaining law and order in every situation. We will ensure that no illegal activity is carried out anywhere," Pathak told reporters.

Details of Demolition Notice

The RDA has issued a notice to the Jauhar Trust, which runs Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, seeking the removal of 38 allegedly unauthorised buildings on the campus.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has installed a board on a road inside the university campus declaring it a public route for common use.

According to the authority, around 82,309.80 square metres of construction was carried out without approval of building maps. The RDA said only two buildings were constructed after obtaining permission from the District Panchayat, while the remaining structures allegedly lacked required approvals.

The authority has provided the trust an additional 15 days to remove the structures, warning that demolition proceedings would be initiated if the buildings were not removed within the stipulated period.

The action has been initiated under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

The university is the flagship project of senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in jail in Rampur.

In May, a court in Rampur sentenced Khan to two years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 in connection with a 2019 case linked to derogatory "tankhaiyya" remarks made against district administration officials during the Lok Sabha election campaign. (ANI)