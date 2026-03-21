The Indian Navy will commission its newest stealth frigate, Taragiri (F41), on April 3. Presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Project 17A ship, built by MDL, is a symbol of self-reliance with over 75% indigenous content.

In a ceremony that marks a defining moment for India's maritime sovereignty, the Indian Navy is preparing to commission its latest stealth frigate, Taragiri (F41), on April 3. According to a statement, the ceremony, scheduled to be presided over by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will serve as a powerful testament to the nation's journey toward becoming a completely self-reliant naval power.

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A Symbol of Self-Reliance and Advanced Engineering

As the fourth potent platform of the Project 17A class, Taragiri is not merely a ship; it is a 6,670-tonne embodiment of the 'Make in India' spirit and the sophisticated engineering capabilities of our indigenous shipyards. Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, this Frigate represents a generational leap over earlier designs, offering a sleeker form and a significantly reduced Radar Cross-Section that allows it to operate with lethal stealth.

With indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent, the ship highlights the maturity of a domestic industrial ecosystem that now spans over 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contributing to the GoI's Aatmanirbharta initiatives and supporting thousands of Indian jobs.

Advanced Propulsion and Weapon Systems

Driven by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plant, Taragiri is designed for 'High-Speed High Endurance' versatility and multi-dimensional maritime operations. The release stated that the ship's weapon suite is world-class, featuring supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, and a specialised Anti-Submarine Warfare suite. These systems are seamlessly integrated through a state-of-the-art Combat Management System, ensuring that the crew can respond to threats with split-second precision.

Designed for Multi-Dimensional Maritime Roles

Beyond its role as a premier hunter of the seas, Taragiri is built for the complexities of modern diplomacy and humanitarian crises. Its flexible mission profile makes it ideal for everything from high-intensity combat to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

The Indian Navy continues to grow as a combat-ready, cohesive, credible, Aatmanirbhar force, safeguarding the seas for a Viksit, Samriddha Bharat guarded by ships designed by Indians, built by Indians and operated by Indians.

Taragiri stands ready for a promising future as a beacon of rising maritime power and an ironclad guardian of our blue frontiers. (ANI)