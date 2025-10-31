Indian Navy will host 3 major global maritime events, International Fleet Review, Milan multination exercise and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium in Visakhapatnam from February 17-25. Over 55 navies including US, Russia, Japan and Australia will join.

New Delhi: Indian Navy is set to hold three major events, including International Fleet Review (IFR), multi-nation maritime exercise Milan and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in February next year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Announcing the itinerary for the all these events, Indian Navy’s vice chief Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said: “These events are scheduled from February 17-25 at Visakhapatnam. This will be one of the largest maritime exercises in the region, where all major navies across the globe will be participating.”

Exercise Milan 2026

A biennial international naval exercise, the exercise Milan 2026 themed – Camaraderie, Cooperation and Collaboration, will be conducted from February 19 for a week, wherein a total of 55 navies have confirmed so far.

The exercise will be held in two phases – the harbour phase on February 19 and 20, and a highly complex operations phase at sea from February 21 – 25.

The Sea Phase will have anti-submarine drills, air operations and sea operations. It will be complex and dynamic, Navy officials explained.

On being asked about the major navies participating in the exercise, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said: "Both the US and Russia has confirmed their presence and will send ships for the exercise.

On being asked if Japan and Australia, both partners in the Quad with India and US, would be part of it, Vice Admiral Vatsayan stated that both countries have also confirmed.

International Fleet Review

The Indian Navy officer said that the President, Droupadi Murmu will review the international fleet review at the same venue on February 18, wherein over two dozen foreign ships are expected to participate in the IFR 2026.

At IFR, Indian Navy will be showcasing its indigenous platforms such as INS Vikrant, Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, and Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare corvettes – reflecting India's transformation into a 'Builder's Navy'.

It must be noted that India is hosting its third international fleet review, the earlier ones being in 2001 and 2016.

“IFR and MILAN aim to further promote international maritime security, foster unity and cooperation among navies worldwide, through clear objectives of conducting joint naval exercises, professional exchanges and dialogue among naval personnel, showcasing India's naval capabilities and technological advancements, and collaborative security efforts.”

Indian Ocean Naval Symposium

The IONS Conclave of Chiefs, during which the Indian Navy would assume Chairmanship for the second time – 2026-28, will bring together Naval Chiefs from 25 members, 9 observers, and specially invited nations to deliberate on maritime security, HADR, and information sharing.