Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited signed a pact to jointly design and build Landing Platform Docks for the Indian Navy. The deal combines MDL's design expertise with SDHI's shipbuilding infrastructure.

New Delhi: Defence Public Sector Undertaking Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on Tuesday inked an exclusive Teaming Agreement (TA) with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), for design and construction of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy.

Days back, Defence Minister-headed Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had accorded approval for the acquisition of LPDs - a critical capability addition for the Indian Navy to project power, undertake amphibious operations, and deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions.

Under this teaming agreement, MDL will bring its experience in ship design, project management, and system integration, while SDHI will provide its shipbuilding infrastructure - for the construction of the vessels.

“The partnership is designed to combine the technical, financial, and operational strengths of both shipyards to deliver an optimal solution for the Indian Navy,” the MDL said.

“This collaboration embodies the spirit of Public–Private Partnership (PPP) envisioned by the Government of India.”

Captain Jagmohan, Chairman and Managing Director, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited said: “This partnership marks a new chapter in Indian shipbuilding. The LPDs are vital to India’s maritime power projection capability, and through this collaboration, we intend to deliver world-class ships built in India, for India.”

“By combining MDL’s design and integration expertise with SDHI’s modern infrastructure, we are confident of setting new benchmarks in quality, efficiency, and timeliness - a true model of public–private synergy in the defence sector.”

Vivek Merchant, Director, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited, said: “We are excited to partner with MDL for this prestigious programme. Together, we aim to deliver technologically advanced, globally competitive platforms that will strengthen the Indian Navy’s blue-water capabilities.”

“This TA reinforces our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and to develop India as a global shipbuilding hub.”