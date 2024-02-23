Indian Navy finds wreckage of PNS Ghazi, Pakistani submarine that was sunk off Vizag during 1971 war

Despite the successful discovery, the Indian Navy has chosen not to disturb the wreckage as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the incident. In adherence to Navy traditions, sources emphasize the significance of leaving the submarine undisturbed.

A recently acquired deep submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV) by the Indian Navy has successfully located the wreckage of PNS Ghazi, the Pakistani submarine that sank during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Situated at a depth of approximately 100 meters, about 2 to 2.5 km off the coast, the Tench-class submarine holds historical significance as its sinking marked a crucial moment in the war, leading to the creation of Bangladesh in 1972.

Despite the successful discovery, the Indian Navy has chosen not to disturb the wreckage as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the incident. In adherence to Navy traditions, sources emphasize the significance of leaving the submarine undisturbed.

PNS Ghazi, originally the USS Diablo in the US Navy, had a crew of 93, and its mission was to mine India's eastern seaboard and target INS Vikrant, India's Majestic-class aircraft carrier.

The sinking of PNS Ghazi occurred off the coast of Visakhapatnam, where it was tracked and sunk by INS Rajput, an Indian destroyer, using depth charges. While the Indian account attributes the sinking to military action, the Pakistani perspective suggests accidental explosions as the cause. PNS Ghazi's discovery sheds light on this historical naval episode, commemorating the events of the 1971 war.

PNS Ghazi is not the only submarine resting on the Bay of Bengal floor near Vizag; another is the Imperial Japanese Navy submarine RO-110, sunk during World War II. Despite the capability of the DSRV to explore and engage with such underwater relics, the Indian Navy has chosen not to disturb the Japanese submarine, honoring the belief that it serves as the final resting place for brave individuals. Vizag's unique coastal geography, with deep inlets offering anchorage, holds these submerged vessels as silent witnesses to historical naval encounters.

India's possession of two DSRVs underscores its commitment to advanced submarine rescue capabilities. With the ability to operate at depths of up to 1,000 meters, these vehicles play a crucial role in conducting submarine rescue operations. The discovery of PNS Ghazi showcases India's growing proficiency in maritime capabilities, aligning with its status as one of the few nations equipped with DSRV capabilities.