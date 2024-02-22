Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Russia's Vladimir Putin flies in new Tu-160M, one of world's most lethal long-range strategic bombers (WATCH)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin flew on a nuclear-capable strategic bomber, the Tu-160M, showcasing Russia's military capabilities. The Tu-160M is a modernized version of a Cold War-era bomber, capable of carrying nuclear missiles and boasting an impressive range.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin made a bold display of Russia's military might by flying on a nuclear-capable strategic bomber, the Tu-160M, on Thursday. The flight, likely aimed at showcasing Russia's nuclear capabilities, saw Putin take off from a factory runway in Kazan, where the supersonic aircraft is manufactured. State media images captured the 71-year-old president boarding the massive plane and later landing after a brief flight.

    The Tu-160M, known as "Blackjacks" by NATO, is a modernized version of a Cold War-era bomber originally owned by the Soviet Union. Although not deployed during the Cold War conflict, it was designed for long-range weapon delivery missions. Capable of carrying up to 12 cruise missiles or 12 short-range nuclear missiles, the Tu-160M boasts an impressive range of approximately 7,500 miles without requiring refueling and operates with a minimal crew of just four members.

    This demonstration of military prowess comes amidst heightened tensions between Russia and the West, exacerbated by Russia's continued military presence in Ukraine, where a conflict has persisted for nearly two years. The flight also coincides with the recent death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and Putin's upcoming re-election bid in the Russian presidential race, where he is poised to secure another term.

    Furthermore, Russia's ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territories has strained relations with the United States, with Washington accusing the Kremlin of cyberattacks and election interference. Despite these tensions, Russia remains steadfast in its military modernization efforts, exemplified by the purchase of 10 Tu-160M nuclear bombers under a contract signed in 2018. Each bomber carries a hefty price tag of approximately $163 million and is slated for delivery to the Russian Air Force by 2027.

