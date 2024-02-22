Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Manipur High Court revises order on Meitis that triggered ethnic violence in the state

    The Manipur High Court has modified a previous order, eliminating its directive for the state government to consider adding the Meitei community to the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list. This decision follows months of violence sparked by the initial verdict, which exacerbated tensions between the Meiteis and tribal communities in the state

    Manipur High Court revises order on Meitis that triggered ethnic violence in the state
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 11:29 PM IST

    In a major development, the Manipur High Court has revised a previous order, removing its directive for the state government to consider adding the Meitei community to the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list. This decision comes after the initial verdict triggered violence within the state earlier this year. Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu stated that the previous directive conflicted with the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of the State of Maharashtra v Milind & Ors, where the apex court emphasized that courts cannot alter or amend the ST list.

    The original direction was part of a judgment issued on March 27, 2023, by former Acting Chief Justice MV Muralidaran, urging the state to contemplate including the Meitei community in the ST list of Manipur. Specifically, the contentious direction required the state to expedite consideration of the petitioners' request for inclusion of the Meetei/Meitei community in the ST list.

    Following this order, ethnic tensions between the Meiteis and the tribal Kuki-Zo communities escalated, resulting in months-long violence that claimed numerous lives. In October of the same year, a division bench of the Manipur High Court agreed to hear an appeal challenging the controversial order.

    The appeal, filed by the All Manipur Tribal Union and various other groups, argued that tribal rights organizations were not involved in the original writ petition leading to the 2023 directive. They further contended that the judgment had negatively impacted the fundamental and constitutional rights of the 34 recognized tribes in Manipur.

    Additionally, concerns were raised that the Meitei community, being economically, politically, and educationally advanced, would gain a disproportionate advantage, potentially securing a majority of the ST-reserved seats, including in the legislative assembly, as a consequence of the court's directive.

    It is worth noting that Meiteis constitute approximately 53% of Manipur's population and predominantly reside in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, make up 40% of the population, predominantly inhabiting the hill districts.

    The decision to revise the earlier directive aims to mitigate tensions and restore peace within the state, as efforts continue to address the complex issues surrounding tribal rights and community representation.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
