A viral video showing men, reportedly Indian, dousing uncomfortable young women with water during an Armenian celebration has sparked widespread online criticism. Netizens heavily condemned the men's behavior after they filmed and posted the event.

“Embarrassment” was all that took over after a rather problematic video allegedly involving some Indian men came to light. In the video, a group of men were seen having fun during what looked to be an Armenian celebration. However, several young girls' delight of the celebration quickly soured when the gang started dousing them with water.

The men themselves videotaped the whole event, suggesting that they had no idea what had just transpired. In contrast, the women appeared uneasy in the video. Netizens started responding as soon as the video started making the rounds. While some questioned the men's nationality and how they were traveling to Armenia, the majority criticized the individuals and their actions.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

“If they do this on camera and post it, now imagine what Indian Hindus think about minors and what they do behind cameras?” a user said.

“He thinks he is handsome and charming to European women,” added another person.

"How do such people even reach these countries? What do they even do for a living?" asked another internet user in the comment section.

“They do the same thing in India during Holi,” added another. “Indian men don't know the meaning of the word consent,” added another.

Asianet Newsable could not independently confirm the details or the authenticity of the post.